BOSTON, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearClear Corp., an emerging Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Company, has announced the appointment of Amir Shojaei, Pharm.D., Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer, a major step towards planning and executing multiple clinical development and registration programs.



Over his 23-year career, Dr. Shojaei has focused on the clinical development, registration and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals and biologics in multiple therapeutic areas.

“TearClear is disrupting the way current topical medications are delivered to the ocular surface and the uniqueness of their innovation applies to a large number of existing products within ophthalmology,” Dr. Shojaei said. “For me, it was the novel approach to an existing problem coupled with the broad applicability of their platform that attracted me most.”

TearClear CEO, Robert Dempsey, said, “Dr. Shojaei is joining the company at a critical juncture as the organization prepares to take the lead products to clinical registration trials. He is a respected and proven leader in our industry and is joining a team of industry veterans.”

Dr. Shojaei was previously Therapeutic Area Head of Ophthalmology at Shire/Takeda. He oversaw all aspects of clinical stage ophthalmic pipeline assets. Most recently, Dr. Shojaei’s team brought Xiidra® from development to approval in the U.S. and in Canada, Mexico, Australia, Switzerland, South Korea, and the Gulf countries.

About TearClear

TearClear is an emerging ophthalmic pharmaceutical company with the goal of disrupting the way current topical medications are delivered to the ocular surface. Our lead product candidates in glaucoma will pave the way for future indications across multiple programs in development. This first in class platform of drugs enables medication delivery to ultimately enhance patient safety and compliance by capturing preservatives before they reach the ocular surface.

Contact:

Patrick Crowley

TearClear

859-462-4245

pcrowley@strategicadvisersllc.com