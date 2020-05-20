NEW YORK and MIAMI, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its first-ever, live streaming, innovation cycle broadcast, Kaseya®, the leading provider of IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations, today unveiled ProfitFuel and BudgetFuel – the company’s official value propositions for IT Complete, its comprehensive suite of IT tools for monitoring, management, security, cloud, continuity, compliance and more. These two pillars serve as the foundation of Kaseya’s steadfast commitment to quarterly innovation cycles that continuously innovate the platform and further the company’s goal of a modern, comprehensive, workflow integrated, cost-effective platform to serve all SMB IT and MSP needs. Together, ProfitFuel and BudgetFuel solidify Kaseya’s promise that, with IT Complete, users can save money and operate more productively, leading to increased customer acquisition for MSPs and business user satisfaction for internal IT teams.
Headlining Kaseya’s quarterly innovation cycle are several major product releases and feature enhancements. These now quarterly cycles of rapid research and development ensure Kaseya customers have access to the most innovative technologies, cutting-edge products, feature rich enhancements and unrivaled workflow integrations.
“This new world economy has accelerated a full digital transformation for small and mid-sized businesses reminiscent to the enterprise market evolution from years ago, and IT is the center of it all,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. “IT is now what enables small to mid-sized businesses to exist in this current climate and this has ushered in an era of dependence on SMB IT, where IT service providers now need a new, modern platform to meet this demand. This new platform must be able to deliver a comprehensive set of technologies that allow you to deliver all of the IT infrastructure that your clients or internal users require. It must offer tight workflow integrated tools that allow technicians to be substantially more efficient so that they can increase output and do more with less. It has to be very cost effective enabling you to reduce the cost of your overall IT software kit. That’s what Kaseya delivers with IT Complete.”
IT Complete: ProfitFuel and BudgetFuel
Through its workflow and solution integrations, IT Complete eliminates the “space between,” or the valuable time IT professionals waste moving between disparate applications and processes. With these integrations, users can reclaim an average of 25% of their time back to focus on work that directly impacts their business’ bottom line. Additionally, IT Complete users see an average of 74% higher customer retention and business user satisfaction rates, and spend approximately 33% less than they would with competing point solutions.
IT Complete serves as the fuel to increase an MSP’s profitability by reducing software costs, increasing technician efficiency and powering all the essential IT services small businesses demand today. Similarly, IT Complete allows internal IT teams to free-up resources enabling those teams to better serve their organization.
Together, ProfitFuel and BudgetFuel are the foundation for IT Complete and all product updates and feature enhancements that result from this and future innovation cycles. Other key updates from this innovation cycle include:
Product Updates
Workflow Integrations
To learn more about the latest IT Complete updates, join Kaseya CEO, Fred Voccola and product leadership for an inside look at the newest product announcements and feature enhancements during a two-hour live broadcast today, Wednesday, May 20, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The webcast will also be rebroadcasted this evening at 7:00pm EDT. Register at: https://info.kaseya.com/keynote-it-roadmap-q2-2020.html
About Kaseya
Kaseya® is the leading provider of complete IT Infrastructure Management Solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue and ID Agent. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.
Media Contacts
Katy Hoeper, PR Manager
Walker Sands
katy.hoeper@walkersands.com
Tammy Hovey, Director, Corporate Communications
Kaseya
tammy.hovey@kaseya.com
Kaseya International Ltd.
McLean, Virginia, UNITED STATES
Kaseya Logo-01.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: