MIAMI, FL, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce operational performance data for April 2020, which represented a very challenging context given clear COVID-19 factors, but also featured strong growth in net sales, prescriptions filled, 340B income, and total patients served, as well as the nationwide launch of our new e-commerce platform and antibody testing program.

Consolidated monthly gross sales across all locations totaled $2.97 million, representing year-over-year growth of 54% compared to April 2019

Prescriptions filled during the month came in at 41,637, representing year-over-year growth of 45% compared to April 2019

Same-store sales fell 12% on average as the COVID-19 measures impacted

Key downside pressure related to reduced activity from health practitioners as patients clinics delay elective and routine healthcare

340B income increased 111% as new contracts came online April 1

Strong Cash position, boosted to $2 million following PPP disbursement

1000 new patients gained since lockdown measures were implemented

Successfully launched new e-commerce platform, seeing clear organic growth in traffic

Continue to expand recently launched new COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid result antibody testing program

“April data was clearly impacted by COVID-19 policy measures and upstream delays at the provider level as clinics and patients pushed routine, elective, and diagnostic healthcare consumption out into the future, reducing the flow of new prescriptions,” stated S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care. “However, we still saw strong overall growth, added new patients, secured support to improve our cash position, launched our e-commerce platform, and launched a COVID-19 antibody testing program. In addition, much of the pressure that hit our same store numbers likely represents a pent-up demand factor that may positively contribute to future performance.”

Management believes the Company fared extremely well relative to competitors and the overall business environment in April, managing to capitalize on its core advantages, including its contactless prescription delivery infrastructure. As a result, April data displayed very clear new patient growth underway suggesting growth in market share despite a temporary hit to same store sales data.

Mars continued, “We are in a great position. Many other companies have suffered far more in the current environment than Progressive Care. Once restrictions ease and health care providers revert back to long-term trend levels on volume of care, we will reap the benefits of the groundwork laid during this period. Our pharmacies are increasingly seen as low-risk bedrock resources for critical pharmacy services in the communities we serve, and our reach continues to expand to new communities with new products and services.”

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

