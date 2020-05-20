First quarter revenue of $138.2 million, growth accelerated to 177% year-over-year; exceeding the top end of Opera’s guidance range

Opera’s total user base exceeded 360 million monthly active users in March; including record Opera News, Opera for PC, Opera GX and Opera for Android users

Fintech continued to grow; first quarter revenue of $94.7 million driven by 8.6 million loans issued in the quarter

First quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.6 million, and net loss of $20.9 million. Excluding an extraordinary additional loan loss provision of $27 million related to COVID-19, adjusted EBITDA would have been within our guided range for the quarter

Observing initial signs of a recovery from COVID-19 with search and advertising monetization improving from early April levels and microlending testing ahead of broader relaunch in 2H 2020

Cash and marketable securities were $215 million as of March 31st, 2020 versus $182 million as of December 31st, 2019

OSLO, Norway, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s largest internet consumer brands with over 350 million monthly active users, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First quarter 2020 financial highlights

Three Months Ended March 31, Year-over-year

% change [US$ thousands, except for margins and per ADS amounts] 2019 2020 Revenue 49,843 138,216 177 % Net income (loss) 4,380 (20,859 ) -576 % Margin 9 % -15 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,605 (8,574 ) -189 % Margin 19 % -6 % Adjusted net income (1) 6,749 (17,194 ) -355 % Margin 14 % -12 % Diluted net income per ADS, US$ 0.04 (0.17 ) -541 % Diluted adjusted net income per ADS, US$ (1) 0.07 (0.14 ) -306 %

(1) Please see the separate section "About non-IFRS financial measures" for the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

Frode Jacobsen, Opera’s CFO, said, “Opera started 2020 on a strong trajectory with healthy growth and profitability across the business, including revenue growth of 177% year-over-year in the first quarter. However, the unprecedented conditions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic have had a near-term financial impact, though they have also created opportunities driven by increased usage of our browsers and Opera News.

“In anticipation of near-term challenges in key countries like India and Kenya, we significantly reduced our microloan volumes from mid-March. Further, as also shared with the market in April, we took significant additional loan loss provisions at the end of the first quarter to capture a conservative view on repayment probabilities, as our borrowers are affected by the various measures taken to halt the pandemic.

“For our browser and News business, as other ad-based business models, there will be near-term monetization impacts. However, we believe that COVID-19 has accelerated the underlying transition from offline to online in our key markets, and we see early indications that the monetization trend is improving versus a low-point earlier in the current quarter, which is encouraging.

“Overall, we see a clear path towards recovery, our preparations to ramp our microlending business are underway and our strategic vision remains intact. We remain well positioned to capitalize on our long-term market opportunities, with a record number of users discovering our products, a strong balance sheet and a healthy cash position.”

First quarter 2020 user base and product highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the first quarter of 2019 unless otherwise stated)

Opera News average Monthly Active Users (“MAUs”) grew 21% to 181 million and exceeded 190 million in March

Users of our Opera News apps increased to 43 million average MAUs, up 37% year-over-year

Total smartphone average MAUs grew to 225 million

PC average MAUs were 67 million and reached 73 million in March, up 11% year-over-year

Provided 8.6 million microloans in the quarter

Song Lin, Opera’s COO, said, “I am pleased with how our employees and the company are navigating these unprecedented times. Our R&D efforts have continued to progress. Our commercial teams are working with additional customers that want to promote their services on our platform, and we continue to capitalize on the accelerating offline to online transition. While COVID-19 impacted us towards the end of the quarter and into the second quarter, we are confident in our long-term opportunity and believe this broader market disruption has created an inflection point in the shift to online. We remain focused on continued innovation and the facilitation of online content, commerce and transactions as we move forward.

“Starting with our browser and news offerings, we have seen an increase in usage during this crisis. Opera for PC, Opera GX and Opera for Android have all seen record usage in March with Opera News exceeding 190 million monthly users. Further, we believe that the increase in overall users and engagement that we are currently experiencing may have a lasting benefit. We believe that users who are experiencing our products for the first time, or forming new daily usage habits, may choose to continue using our products even after the effects of the pandemic have receded, driving growth in our overall business as monetization levels improve.

“Our Fintech business in South Asia and Africa had a very strong January and February. Revenues were up significantly and credit losses were slightly down from the prior quarter. We also continued our efforts to expand and evolve our offering to provide marketplace offers, buy now pay later, and other payment products, in cooperation with local banks and partners. However, once it was clear COVID-19 would impact our key markets, we made the strategic decision to meaningfully reduce near-term credit exposure. While this impacted growth in the short-term, we are well positioned to rapidly scale our fintech business back up once conditions normalize, and have already begun testing in preparation of this.”

“We continue to push forward on our new initiatives such as OList and European fintech. On OList, we continue to increase our user base and are looking toward expanding the offering beyond Nigeria. We are also making progress on European fintech and continue to expect to launch our initial product later this year.

“To sum it up, we are continuing to execute against our growth strategy and are encouraged by the early signs of a recovery that we are seeing.”

Business outlook

Mr. Frode Jacobsen, Opera’s CFO, said, “We withdrew our 2020 guidance in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are not yet ready to provide new guidance due to the challenge of predicting the timing and slope of the return towards normal.

“Despite the impact from COVID-19, the fundamentals of our business remain strong and we are encouraged by the initial signs of a recovery in search and advertising monetization. We have also started our preparations for a rapid re-scaling of our fintech business.

“Additionally, we have adjusted our cost structure including moving to more light-weight local operational structures, reductions in marketing and distribution expenditures, and reduced pace of hiring. These choices are always made in the context of ensuring our ability to quickly scale back up as our individual markets return towards normal.”

First quarter 2020 consolidated financial results

All comparisons in this section are relative to the first quarter of 2019 unless otherwise stated.

Revenue increased 177% to $138.2 million.

Search revenue declined 4% to $19.7 million, due to browser user growth being offset from COVID-19 related monetization declines starting in March.

Advertising revenue increased 18% to $16.8 million, due to an increase in both smartphone and PC users slightly offset by COVID-19 related monetization declines beginning in March.

Fintech revenue was $94.7 million, up 32% versus the fourth quarter due to continued strong growth, in particular for India.

Retail revenue was $4.7 million.

Technology licensing and other revenue was $2.4 million. As expected, this decreased compared to the fourth quarter due to lower non-recurring revenue relating to services provided to an investee.

Operating expenses increased 236% to $154.1 million.

Cost of revenue was $27.6 million, an increase of 220% year-over-year driven by significant growth in microlending, while a decrease of 15% sequentially. Within this total, $20.3 million related to microlending revenue, and $4.4 million related to retail revenue, sequentially declining as a percentage of associated revenue for both. Further, $1.7 million related to the browser and news business area and $1.1 million related to other revenue.

Personnel expenses, including share-based remuneration, were $20.5 million, a 99% increase year-over-year, while a decrease of 9% sequentially. This expense consists of cash-based compensation expense of $20.0 million, and $0.5 million of share-based remuneration expense. The sequential decrease was mainly due to a reduction in share-based compensation expense, as well as certain limitations on in-market activities towards the end of the quarter.

Marketing and distribution expenses were $18.1 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year, and 3% sequentially. The annual increase was primarily related to our fintech business.

Credit loss expense was $69.5 million, of which $69.2 million related to microlending. This figure includes an extraordinary loan loss provision of approximately $27 million to address collection risks associated with COVID-19, in addition to ordinary loss provisions predicted based on late period collections and historical data.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $4.7 million, a 14% increase.

Non-recurring expenses were $2.1 million and related to legal expenses and other professional services.

Other operating expenses were $11.6 million, an 87% increase year-over-year, or 10% sequentially.

Operating loss was $15.9 million, representing an operating margin of negative 11%, compared to operating profit of $4.0 million and an 8% margin in the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily due to the extraordinary loan loss provision relating to COVID-19.

Other items include share of net loss of associates and joint ventures of $0.7 million, relating to OPay, Powerbets and nHorizon. Also, finance expenses were $7.7 million, including losses of $5.8 million related to marketable securities (versus an $8.5 million gain from marketable securities in full year 2019).

Income tax benefit was $4.0 million.

Net loss was $20.9 million, compared to a net profit of $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss per ADS was $0.18 in the quarter and $0.17 on a diluted basis.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $8.6 million, representing a negative 6% adjusted EBITDA margin, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million in the first quarter 2019. The decline was primarily due to the extraordinary loan loss provision relating to COVID-19. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based remuneration and non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted Net Loss was $17.2 million in the quarter, representing a negative 12% adjusted net margin, compared to adjusted net income of $6.7 million in first quarter 2019. Adjusted net income excludes share-based remuneration, non-recurring expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions. Adjusted net income further includes partially offsetting reversals of the tax impacts of the foregoing adjustments.

Adjusted net loss per ADS was $0.14 in the quarter, and $0.14 on a diluted basis. Each ADS represents two shares in Opera Limited. In the quarter, the average number of shares outstanding was 238.3 million, corresponding to 119.1 million ADSs.

Conference call

Opera’s management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 20th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST) (2:00 PM Central European Time, 8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

A live webcast of the conference call will be posted at https://investor.opera.com .

About non-IFRS financial measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented based on IFRS, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, both non-IFRS financial measures, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-IFRS financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding income tax expense (benefit), net finance expense (income), share of net loss (income) of associates and joint ventures, restructuring costs, depreciation and amortization, share-based remuneration and non-recurring expenses.

We define adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based remuneration, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-recurring expenses and income tax adjustments.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. These non-IFRS financial measures adjust for the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of the operational performance of our business. While we believe that these non-IFRS financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to our financial statements at the end of this announcement for a table reconciling our non-IFRS financial measures to net income (loss), the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure.

Safe harbor statement

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended March 31, [US$ thousands, except per share and ADS amounts] 2019 2020 Revenue 49,843 138,216 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (8,637 ) (27,617 ) Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration (10,297 ) (20,493 ) Marketing and distribution expenses (14,686 ) (18,082 ) Credit loss expense (1,856 ) (69,488 ) Depreciation and amortization (4,142 ) (4,739 ) Non-recurring expenses - (2,072 ) Other expenses (6,198 ) (11,586 ) Total operating expenses (45,816 ) (154,077 ) Operating profit (loss) 4,027 (15,860 ) Share of net income (loss) of associates and joint ventures (1,024 ) (664 ) Net finance income (expense) Finance income 1,692 (10 ) Finance expense (154 ) (7,688 ) Net foreign exchange gain (loss) 153 (594 ) Net finance income (expense) 1,691 (8,292 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 4,693 (24,816 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (313 ) 3,957 Net income (loss) 4,380 (20,859 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 4,380 (20,859 ) Non-controlling interests - - Total net income (loss) attributed 4,380 (20,859 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic, millions(1) 218.78 238.29 Diluted, millions(2) 223.96 241.64 Net income (loss) per ordinary share Basic, US$ 0.02 (0.09 ) Diluted, US$ 0.02 (0.09 ) Net income (loss) per ADS Basic, US$ 0.04 (0.18 ) Diluted, US$ 0.04 (0.17 )

(1) As of March 31, 2020, the total number of shares outstanding for Opera Limited was 238,521,354, equivalent to 119,260,677 ADSs.

(2) Includes the net dilutive impact of employee equity awards, all of which are dilutive.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended March 31, [US$ thousands] 2019 2020 Net income (loss) 4,380 (20,859 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to the Statement of Operations in subsequent periods (net of tax) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (345 ) (2,575 ) Reclassification of exchange differences on loss of control - - Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures (34 ) - Net other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to the Statement of Operations in subsequent periods (379 ) (2,575 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 4,001 (23,434 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 4,001 (23,434 ) Non-controlling interests - - Total comprehensive income (loss) attributed 4,001 (23,434 )





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of December 31, As of March 31, [US$ thousands] 2019 2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Furniture, fixtures and equipment 26,053 25,032 Intangible assets 110,807 112,308 Goodwill 421,578 425,386 Investments in associates and joint ventures 76,300 75,621 Non-current financial assets 1,351 2,705 Deferred tax assets 6,204 4,682 Total non-current assets 642,293 645,734 Current assets Trade receivables 49,371 38,117 Loans to customers 93,115 44,984 Other receivables 59,112 64,953 Prepayments 25,809 34,885 Inventories 7,752 7,329 Other current financial assets 1,535 3,528 Marketable securities 42,146 45,434 Cash and cash equivalents 139,487 169,826 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 181,633 215,260 Total current assets 418,327 409,057 TOTAL ASSETS 1,060,620 1,054,791 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 24 24 Other paid in capital 814,177 808,687 Retained earnings 99,513 79,611 Foreign currency translation reserve (1,508 ) (4,083 ) Equity attributed to equity holders of the parent 912,206 884,239 Non-controlling interests - - Total equity 912,206 884,239 Non-current liabilities Non-current lease liabilities and other loans 9,181 9,720 Deferred tax liabilities 10,526 12,824 Other non-current liabilities 137 80 Total non-current liabilities 19,844 22,624 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 57,125 66,225 Current lease liabilities and other loans 47,793 48,420 Income tax payable 7,803 4,968 Deferred revenue 708 6,355 Other current liabilities 15,142 21,961 Total current liabilities 128,570 147,928 Total liabilities 148,414 170,552 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,060,620 1,054,791







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the three months ended March 31, 2019

[US$ thousands] Share

capital Other paid

in capital Retained

earnings Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Total equity As of December 31, 2018 22 738,690 36,432 316 775,460 Impact of implementing IFRS 16 Leases - - 64 - 64 As of January 1, 2019, restated 22 738,690 36,496 316 775,524 Net income (loss) - - 4,380 - 4,380 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - (379 ) (379 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 4,380 (379 ) 4,001 Acquisition of treasury shares - (5,780 ) - - (5,780 ) Share-based remuneration expense - - 1,134 - 1,134 As of March 31, 2019 22 732,910 42,010 (63 ) 774,881

for the three months ended March 31, 2020

[US$ thousands] Share

capital Other paid

in capital Retained

earnings Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Total equity As of December 31, 2019 24 814,177 99,513 (1,508 ) 912,206 Net income (loss) - - (20,859 ) - (20,859 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - (2,575 ) (2,575 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (20,859 ) (2,575 ) (23,434 ) Acquisition of treasury shares - (5,490 ) - - (5,490 ) Share-based remuneration expense - - 957 - 957 As of March 31, 2020 24 808,687 79,611 (4,083 ) 884,239





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, [US$ thousands] 2019 2020 Cash flow from operating activities Net income (loss) before income taxes 4,693 (24,816 ) Income taxes paid - (30 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,142 4,739 Share of net loss (income) of associates and joint ventures 1,024 664 Share-based payment expense 1,134 957 Net finance income (expense) (1,691 ) 8,292 Change in inventories - 423 Change in trade and other receivables (605 ) 5,413 Change in loans to customers (5,745 ) 48,131 Change in trade and other payables 5,707 9,100 Change in deferred revenue (477 ) 5,647 Change in prepayments 3,042 (9,076 ) Change in other liabilities (2,562 ) 6,761 Other (162 ) (4,783 ) Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities 8,500 51,422 Cash flow from investment activities Purchase of intangibles assets - (358 ) Purchase of equipment (1,382 ) (1,411 ) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired - (4,882 ) Disbursement of short-term loans (2,040 ) (4,497 ) Repayment of short-term loans - 4,497 Deposit of collateral for loan facility - (1,000 ) Net purchase of listed equity instruments (5,225 ) (6,119 ) Development expenditure (1,047 ) (1,577 ) Interest received 606 145 Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities (9,088 ) (15,202 ) Cash flow from financing activities Acquisition of treasury shares (5,780 ) (5,490 ) Proceeds from loans and borrowings - 7,795 Interest paid (157 ) (766 ) Repayment of loans and borrowings (468 ) (5,571 ) Payment of lease liabilities (1,091 ) (1,698 ) Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities (7,495 ) (5,731 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (8,083 ) 30,490 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 177,873 139,487 Net foreign exchange difference 56 (152 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 169,846 169,826



Financial details by business area

The tables below specify the contribution by each business area:

[US$ thousands] Three months ended March 31, 2019 Business area Browser

and News Fintech Retail Other Total Revenue categories Search 20,584 - - - 20,584 Advertising 14,142 - - - 14,142 Origination fees and interest - 5,032 - - 5,032 Airtime and handsets - - 6,819 - 6,819 Technology licensing and other revenue - - - 3,266 3,266 Total revenue 34,726 5,032 6,819 3,266 49,843 Cost of revenue (569 ) (478 ) (6,748 ) (841 ) (8,637 ) Marketing and distribution expenses (14,177 ) (509 ) - - (14,686 ) Credit loss expense (132 ) (1,724 ) - - (1,856 ) Direct expenses (14,877 ) (2,712 ) (6,748 ) (841 ) (25,179 ) Contribution by business area 19,849 2,320 71 2,425 24,664





[US$ thousands] Three months ended March 31, 2020 Business area Browser

and News Fintech Retail Other Total Revenue categories Search 19,664 - - - 19,664 Advertising 16,752 - - - 16,752 Origination fees and interest - 94,685 - - 94,685 Airtime and handsets - - 4,677 - 4,677 Technology licensing and other revenue - - - 2,439 2,439 Total revenue 36,416 94,685 4,677 2,439 138,216 Cost of revenue (1,726 ) (20,322 ) (4,448 ) (1,122 ) (27,617 ) Marketing and distribution expenses (14,438 ) (3,556 ) - (88 ) (18,082 ) Credit loss expense (320 ) (69,168 ) - - (69,488 ) Direct expenses (16,484 ) (93,045 ) (4,448 ) (1,210 ) (115,187 ) Contribution by business area 19,932 1,639 229 1,230 23,031



Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration



The table below specifies the amounts of personnel expenses including share-based remuneration:

[US$ thousands] Three Months Ended March 31, Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration 2019 2020 Personnel expenses excluding share-based remuneration 8,860 20,018 Share-based remuneration, including related social security costs 1,437 475 Total 10,297 20,493



Other expenses



The table below specifies the nature of other expenses:

[US$ thousands] Three Months Ended March 31, Other expenses 2019 2020 Hosting 1,527 2,213 Audit, legal and other advisory services 1,634 2,786 Software license fees 552 576 Rent and other office expense 1,124 1,618 Travel 579 715 Other 783 3,677 Total 6,198 11,586



Non-IFRS financial measures



Three Months Ended March 31, [US$ thousands, except per share and ADS amounts] 2019 2020 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) 4,380 (20,859 ) Add: Income tax expense (benefit) 313 (3,957 ) Add: Net finance expense (income) (1,691 ) 8,292 Add: Share of net loss (income) of associates and joint ventures 1,024 664 Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,142 4,739 Add: Share-based remuneration 1,437 475 Add: Non-recurring expenses - 2,072 Adjusted EBITDA 9,605 (8,574 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income Net Income (loss) 4,380 (20,859 ) Add: Share-based remuneration 1,437 475 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,280 1,299 Add: Non-recurring expenses - 2,072 Income tax adjustment (1) (348 ) (181 ) Adjusted net income 6,749 (17,194 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic, millions 218.78 238.29 Diluted, millions 223.96 241.64 Adjusted net income (loss) per ordinary share Basic, US$ 0.03 (0.07 ) Diluted, US$ 0.03 (0.07 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS Basic, US$ 0.07 (0.14 ) Diluted, US$ 0.07 (0.14 )

(1) Reversal of tax benefit related to the social security cost component of share-based remuneration and deferred taxes on the amortization of acquired intangible assets.