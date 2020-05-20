May 20, 2020 07:00 ET

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 20 May 2020, at 14.00 EEST

F-Secure Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Tuomas Syrjänen

F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Syrjänen, Tuomas

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: F-Secure Oyj

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20200514131350_3

Transaction date: 2020-05-19

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009801310

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,467 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,467 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Contact information:

Tiina Sarhimaa, Vice President, General Counsel, F-Secure Corporation

+358 50 561 0080

investor-relations@f-secure.com

