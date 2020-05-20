Selbyville, Delaware, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest report “Automotive Suspension Market by Architecture (Four-wheeler Suspension [MacPherson Strut, Double Wishbone, Rigid Axle, Multi-link, Twist-beam], Two-wheeler Suspension), Suspension Type (Four-wheeler [Dependent, Independent, Semi-independent], Two-wheeler [Front Telescopic, Rear Dual Shock, Rear Monoshock]), Technology (Conventional, Advanced), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV, Two-wheelers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of automotive suspension will reach $695 billion by 2026.

Suspension system plays key role in maintaining the firm contact between the tires and the road which helps in providing stability to the vehicle. Rising importance of passenger comfort and safety will offer opportunities for the improvement in suspension systems. These improvements will be fueled by the technological progressions and will propel the automotive suspension market growth during the forecast period.

Rear monoshock suspensions will witness approx. 8.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. These suspensions offer convenient maneuvering as these systems are more focused on single point load. These systems provide superior damping characteristics thereby improved handling & stability. However, these suspensions are prone to some disadvantages such as inability to carry high loads, high maintenance and less service life.

Semi-independent suspension is predicted to foresee steady growth in near future as these systems are preferred for rear axles and are lightweight, durable and has simple design. It offers better handling & ride than dependent suspensions and are less expensive than independent suspension.

In 2019, North America automotive suspension market held around 14% revenue share. Rising need of light commercial vehicles for transportation of goods will augment the market growth. Further, rapid urbanization coupled with favorable trends associated with e-commerce platforms will generate huge demand for light commercial vehicles.

Some major findings of the automotive suspension market report include :

Independent suspension to gain significant traction in upcoming years owing to its ability to provide better ride comfort and safety.

Advanced suspension system will grow at rapid pace due to continuous research & development initiatives adopted by vehicle manufacturers.

OEM will gain majority of market share owing to products with high quality and long service life.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 3. Automotive Suspension Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1. COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Manufacturers

3.3.2. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3. Vendor matrix

3.4. Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1. Patent analysis

3.4.2. Technology landscape

3.4.3. Future trends including COVID-19 impact

3.5. Industry impact forces

3.5.1. Growth drivers

3.5.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6. Industry megatrends

3.7. Regulatory trends

3.7.1. U.S.

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. China

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Regional price trends

3.9.1. Cost structure analysis

3.9.1.1. R & D cost

3.9.1.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.9.1.3. Raw material cost

3.9.1.4. Distribution cost

3.9.1.5. Operating cost

3.9.1.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.10. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.10.1. Company market share analysis, 2019

3.10.2. Strategy dashboard

3.11. Porter's analysis

3.11.1. Supplier power

3.11.2. Buyer power

3.11.3. Threat of new entrants

3.11.4. Industry rivalry

3.11.5. Threat of substitutes

3.12. PESTEL analysis

3.13. COVID-19 impact on automotive industry

