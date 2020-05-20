Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wind Turbine Bearing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wind turbine bearing market is poised to grow by $ 7.22 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The reports on wind turbine bearing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the favourable policies and incentives pertaining to clean energy and rising investments in clean sources of energy. In addition, decreasing levelized cost of electricity of wind energy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The wind turbine bearing market analysis includes product segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the advancements in onshore wind energy technology as one of the prime reasons driving the wind turbine bearing market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of offshore wind farm installations, and the rising environmental concerns will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wind turbine bearing market vendors that include AB SKF, Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., LYC Bearing Corp., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., Schaeffler AG, The Timken Co., thyssenkrupp AG, and Wafangdian Bearing Co. Ltd. Also, the wind turbine bearing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by product

GBMB - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BBYBGB - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB SKF

Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd.

JTEKT Corp.

LYC Bearing Corp.

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corp.

Schaeffler AG

The Timken Co.

thyssenkrupp AG

Wafangdian Bearing Co. Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4szgu

