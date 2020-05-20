Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Food testing Market is estimated to surpass $7,688 million mark by 2025 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 6.1% during 2020 to 2025.



Globally demand of this market is expected to be driven by the increasing global food trade, rising microbial contamination cases, increasing instances of food mislabeling, changing government regulations. Growing foodborne diseases and increased retail chains have developed consciousness among the consumers, thus driving the growth of food safety testing market globally.

The various end user segments assessed include dairy products, food grains, meat & poultry, fruits & vegetables, processed foods, beverages and others. Food grains include grains of wheat, rice & others. These crops are contaminated due to the presence of pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. These chemicals are used by farmers for better yields of the crop but the pesticide gets mixed with the grains which may cause health risk to people. So, food grain test is analyzed by many food industries to test the presence of harmful pesticides residue from food grains.

Processed foods are mainly those products which are canned, dehydrated or chemically prepared. Food processing uses chemical and mechanical technologies which removes the nutrients present in the food. Processed food contains many ingredients which can lead to health risks. Due to these factors food testing has become an important factor in processed foods and also nutritional & chemical analysis testing is done to analyze different toxic chemicals in the processed foods. Sea foods contain a number of bacterial illnesses and it arises due to the contamination of harmful chemicals and pathogens like E.coli, Vibrio, Salmonella, and listeria. These pathogens are not easily detected as they are present in low concentrations. But many food industries have started food testing methods like biological testing, authenticity testing and others that detects the pathogens.

The companies referred in the market research report include the Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S), Thermo fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S), and 10 others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Food Safety Testing Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Food Safety Testing Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Food Safety Testing Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Food Safety Testing Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Food Safety Testing Market - Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Food Safety Testing Market - By Testing Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Introduction

6.3.2. Microbiology analysis

6.3.2.1. Pathogens

6.3.2.1.1. E.Coli

6.3.2.1.2. Salmonella

6.3.2.1.3. Campylobacter

6.3.2.1.4. Listeria

6.3.2.1.5. Other Pathogens

6.3.2.2. Non-Pathogens

6.3.3. Pesticides & Fertilizers

6.3.4. Allergen Analysis

6.3.5. Lipids, Fats & Oil analysis

6.3.6. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

6.3.7. Toxins

6.3.6. Others



7. Food Safety Testing Market - By Testing Technology (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

7.2. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

7.3. Immunoassay

7.4. Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay

7.5. Chromatography

7.6. Mass Spectrometry

7.7. Microarrays

7.8. Irradiation

7.9. Others



8. Food Safety Testing - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

8.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

8.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type

8.3.1. Introduction

8.3.2. Dairy products

8.3.3. Grains

8.3.4. Processed foods

8.3.5. Meat & poultry

8.3.6. Fruits & vegetables

8.3.7. Sea foods

8.3.8. Beverages

8.3.9. Others



9. Food Safety Testing - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Food Safety Testing Market - North America Segment Research

9.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

9.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.2.2. Revenue and Trends

9.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

9.2.5.1. U.S.

9.2.5.2. Canada

9.2.5.3. Mexico

9.2.5.4. Rest of North America

9.3. Food Safety Testing - South America Segment Research

9.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.4.2. Revenue and Trends

9.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

9.4.5.1. Brazil

9.4.5.2. Venezuela

9.4.5.3. Argentina

9.4.5.4. Ecuador

9.4.5.5. Peru

9.4.5.6. Colombia

9.4.5.7. Costa Rica

9.4.5.8. Rest of South America

9.5. Food Safety Testing - Europe Segment Research

9.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.6.2. Revenue and Trends

9.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

9.6.5.1. U.K

9.6.5.2. Germany

9.6.5.3. Italy

9.6.5.4. France

9.6.5.5. Netherlands

9.6.5.6. Belgium

9.6.5.7. Spain

9.6.5.8. Denmark

9.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

9.7. Food Safety Testing - APAC Segment Research

9.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.8.2. Revenue and Trends

9.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

9.8.5.1. China

9.8.5.2. Australia

9.8.5.3. Japan

9.8.5.4. South Korea

9.8.5.5. India

9.8.5.6. Taiwan

9.8.5.7. Malaysia



10. Food Safety Testing Market - Entropy

10.1. New product launches

10.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



11. Food Safety Testing Market Company Analysis

11.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

11.2. Agilent Technologies Inc

11.3. Thermo fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S)

11.4. Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

11.5. PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S)



12. Food Safety Testing Market - Appendix

12.1. Abbreviations

12.2. Sources



13. Food Safety Testing Market - Methodology

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Company Expert Interviews

13.1.2. Industry Databases

13.1.3. Associations

13.1.4. Company News

13.1.5. Company Annual Reports

13.1.6. Application Trends

13.1.7. New Products and Product database

13.1.8. Company Transcripts

13.1.9. R&D Trends

13.1.10. Key Opinion Leaders Interviews

13.1.11. Supply and Demand Trends



