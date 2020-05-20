|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Tel. +45 70 12 53 00
Fax +45 45 14 96 22
20 May 2020
Company announcement No. 38/2020 - 20 May 2020
Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at Wednesday, 20 May 2020 for the following payment dates.
01 July 2020 (bonds with two annual settling periods), and
01 October 2021 (bonds with two annual settling periods).
Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Yours faithfully,
The Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark A/S
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
