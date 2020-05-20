Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Nutrition Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the Animal Nutrition Market.
The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the various nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market, and their specific biological uses.
As per the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global population will reach the 9 billion mark by 2050, constructing food challenges. Owing to the depletion of arable land as a result of industrialization, food security is a major objective and livestock products are among the prime means to meet such objectives. Economic development has induced pressure on the livestock sector for more efficient production with limited resources; it also supports the income and food security of almost 1.3 billion people.
Thus, animal farming sector is capitalizing upon food security concerns, accounting for nearly 40% of the global agricultural production value. Animal nutrition is a necessity with increasing uptake, for the mandatory affluence of global livestock sector and primarily for the rampant production of protein-enriched commodities such as meat, eggs, and milk to feed the majority of the non-vegetarian population globally. Apart from animal husbandry, animal nutrition market has found a tremendous scope of application in households, veterinarians, zoos, and animal shelters. As of 2018, global animal nutrition market size was around $16.80 billion to $17.01 billion and the arcade is estimated to be progressing at a global compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%-6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.
Key Questions Addressed in the Animal Nutrition Market Report
A few focus points of this Research are given below:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Animal Nutrition Market - Overview
1.1. Definitions and Scope
2. Animal Nutrition Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Animal Nutrition Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Animal Nutrition Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers
4.4.3. Threat of new entrants
4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players
4.4.5. Threat of substitutes
5. Animal Nutrition Market - Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share
6. Animal Nutrition Market - By Administration Methods (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
6.3. Product Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Introduction
6.3.2. Oral
6.3.3. Topical
6.3.4. Injection
7. Animal Nutrition Market - By Species (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1.Introduction
7.2.Aquaculture
7.2.1.Shrimp
7.2.2.Salmon
7.2.3.Trout
7.2.4.Tilapia
7.2.5.Others
7.3.Poultry
7.3.1.Chicken
7.3.2.Turkey
7.4.Ruminants
7.4.1.Cows
7.4.2.Beef
7.4.3.Sheep
7.4.4.Goat
7.5.Swine
7.5.1.Piglets
7.5.2.Pigs
7.6.Pet food
7.6.1.Cats
7.6.2.Dogs
7.6.3.Other Companion animals
7.7.Equine
7.8.Others
8. Animal Nutrition Market - By Nutrient product (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Carotenoids
8.2. Eubiotics
8.3. Vitamins
8.3.1. Fat soluble vitamins
8.4. Enzymes
8.5. Amino acids
8.6. Minerals
8.7. Lipids
8.7.1. Fats
8.7.2. Glycolipids
8.7.3. Phospholipids
8.7.4. Waxes
8.7.5. Steroids
8.8. Fats & oils
8.9. Organic acids
8.10. Carbohydrates
8.10.1. Monosaccharide's
8.10.2. Oligosaccharides
8.10.3. Polysaccharides
8.11. Anti-oxidants
8.12. Phytogenic
8.13. Cereals
8.13.1. Barley
8.13.2. Maize
8.13.3. Oats
8.13.4. Wheat
8.14. Yeasts
9. Animal Nutrition - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis
9.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
9.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type
9.3.1. Introduction
9.3.2. Farms
9.3.3. Households
9.3.4. Veterinarians
9.3.5. Zoos
9.3.6. Animal shelters
9.3.7. Others
10. Animal Nutrition - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.1. Animal Nutrition Market - North America Segment Research
10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.2.2. Revenue and Trends
10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size
10.2.5.1. U.S.
10.2.5.2. Canada
10.2.5.3. Mexico
10.2.5.4. Rest of North America
10.3. Animal Nutrition - South America Segment Research
10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.4.2. Revenue and Trends
10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size
10.4.5.1. Brazil
10.4.5.2. Venezuela
10.4.5.3. Argentina
10.4.5.4. Ecuador
10.4.5.5. Peru
10.4.5.6. Colombia
10.4.5.7. Costa Rica
10.4.5.8. Rest of South America
10.5. Animal Nutrition - Europe Segment Research
10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.6.2. Revenue and Trends
10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size
10.6.5.1. U.K
10.6.5.2. Germany
10.6.5.3. Italy
10.6.5.4. France
10.6.5.5. Netherlands
10.6.5.6. Belgium
10.6.5.7. Spain
10.6.5.8. Denmark
10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe
10.7. Animal Nutrition - APAC Segment Research
10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.8.2. Revenue and Trends
10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size
10.8.5.1. China
10.8.5.2. Australia
10.8.5.3. Japan
10.8.5.4. South Korea
10.8.5.5. India
10.8.5.6. Taiwan
10.8.5.7. Malaysia
11. Animal Nutrition Market - Entropy
11.1. New product launches
11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
12. Animal Nutrition Market Company Analysis
12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
12.2. Cargill
12.3. The DOW chemical
12.4. Jubilant life sciences
12.5. DSM
12.6. BASF SE
12.7. Archer daniels midland company
12.8. Dupont
12.9. Altech
12.10. Kemin industries
13. Animal Nutrition Market - Appendix
13.1. Abbreviations
13.2. Sources
14. Animal Nutrition Market - Methodology
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Company Expert Interviews
14.1.2. Industry Databases
14.1.3. Associations
14.1.4. Company News
14.1.5. Company Annual Reports
14.1.6. Application Trends
14.1.7. New Products and Product database
14.1.8. Company Transcripts
14.1.9. R&D Trends
14.1.10. Key Opinion Leaders Interviews
14.1.11. Supply and Demand Trends
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
