Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Nutrition Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the Animal Nutrition Market.



The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the various nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market, and their specific biological uses.



As per the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global population will reach the 9 billion mark by 2050, constructing food challenges. Owing to the depletion of arable land as a result of industrialization, food security is a major objective and livestock products are among the prime means to meet such objectives. Economic development has induced pressure on the livestock sector for more efficient production with limited resources; it also supports the income and food security of almost 1.3 billion people.



Thus, animal farming sector is capitalizing upon food security concerns, accounting for nearly 40% of the global agricultural production value. Animal nutrition is a necessity with increasing uptake, for the mandatory affluence of global livestock sector and primarily for the rampant production of protein-enriched commodities such as meat, eggs, and milk to feed the majority of the non-vegetarian population globally. Apart from animal husbandry, animal nutrition market has found a tremendous scope of application in households, veterinarians, zoos, and animal shelters. As of 2018, global animal nutrition market size was around $16.80 billion to $17.01 billion and the arcade is estimated to be progressing at a global compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%-6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Key Questions Addressed in the Animal Nutrition Market Report

Is the market for the Animal Nutrition growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate? Which type of systems presents the major growth opportunities? Is there a possibility for change in the market structure over time? Are additional developments needed for the existing product or services offerings or do the existing products meet the customer demands? Do the key vendors look for partnerships to expand their businesses with respect to geography or product? What are the short-term, long-term, and medium-term growth drivers for the market? What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term challenges for the market? What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term opportunities for the market Who are the top players/companies of the market? What are the recent innovations in the market? How many patents have been filed by the leading players? What are the types of patents filed by the leading players? What is our Vision 2030 for Animal Nutrition Market?

A few focus points of this Research are given below:

Give a deep-dive analysis of the key operational strategies with a focus on the corporate structure, R&D strategies, localization strategies, production capabilities, and sales performance of various companies

Provide an overview of the product portfolio, including product planning, development, and positioning

Discuss the role of technology companies in partnerships

Explore the regional sales activities

Analyze the market size and giving the forecast for the current and future Animal Nutrition Market during the forecast 2019-2025

Analyze the competitive factors, competitors' market shares, product capabilities, and supply chain structures.



