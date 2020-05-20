TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) ("Auxly" or the “Company”), a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Robinsons Cannabis Inc. (“Robinsons”) has been authorized by Health Canada to sell dried cannabis to provinces and territories under the Cannabis Regulations. This sales licence expands Auxly’s product portfolio to include artisan hand-crafted cannabis flower for the premium craft market, which the Company expects to be available in select Canadian provinces this summer.



“We couldn’t be more excited to obtain this sales licence for Robinsons – a key milestone for Auxly as we continue to execute against our vision of being a leader in branded cannabis products,” said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly. “Congratulations to the talented team at Robinsons who are growing what I believe is the best cannabis in Canada, and special thanks to Health Canada for their ability to facilitate this licence in the midst of unique challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since obtaining the initial cultivation licence, Robinsons has been growing small-batch premium cannabis at its 27,700 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Kentville, Nova Scotia. Robinsons’ cultivation methodologies are premised on an uncompromising commitment to quality and craftsmanship, all overseen by Founder and Master Grower Andrew Robinson. Robinsons’ focus on quality and flavour results in a uniquely premium product for the cannabis connoisseur. For more information about Robinsons, go to robinsonscannabis.com .

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com

