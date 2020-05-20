Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifungal Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this report is to initially conduct a review of the antifungal drugs currently available, explore the issues facing the use of antifungal drugs and review some of the latest developments of new and innovative antifungal drugs, their technologies and their intended clinical applications. The key objective is also to conduct and provide an analysis of the market value, growth rates, market shares and market development, and examine the market dynamics and market factors influencing the growth and development of this market.
This report also looks at the challenges and potential threats facing the industry and the factors influencing the market shares of the major market suppliers as well as smaller manufacturers in local markets.
The emphasis of this report is to provide the reader with:
- A detailed analysis of the revenues and forecasts for the global antifungal drug market with a more-detailed analysis and forecast of the revenues for the global market sub-divided by major market sub-segments by geographic region and selected country.
- A detailed analysis of the global market share together with a more detailed analysis of the market share by geographic regions and selected country.
In addition, this analysis provides:
- Detailed review of the current products, their indications and availability for all the market segments identified.
- Profile of the individual market sub-segments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market sub-segments.
- Review of the major market opportunities through the recognition of specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.
- Brief description of the historical development for each of the major market segments.
- Profile of the leading suppliers of antifungal drugs together with related information about specific products.
The study will allow the reader to:
- Evaluate the effect of strategic factors such as technology-driven change and industry consolidation for the antifungal drug market.
- Investigate the current market dynamics that are driving change in the antifungal drug market.
- Assess future growth opportunities in the antifungal drug market.
- Review the main products in each sector and plan a product entry strategy in line with the strengths and weaknesses of the competition.
- Realize an individual company's position in the market and to gain insight into the future of the market and the opportunities that exist.
Report Includes:
- 116 data tables and 27 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for antifungal drugs within the pharmaceuticals industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Comparative study of the two primary segments of antifungal medications - over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription based - and issues facing the use of these products
- Briefing about therapeutics in early development such as new molecular and biological entities from traditional pharmaceutical sources, naturally derived synthetic chemicals, and biological sources
- Review of antifungal agents and their classification based on the mechanism of action, approved therapeutic products and relevant patents with their expiration dates
- Information pertaining to R&D efforts, breakthrough therapy innovations, clinical trials of novel drug developments, their technologies and intended clinical applications
- Market share analysis of leading suppliers of antifungal drugs with related information about specific products, and their key competitive landscape
- Descriptive company profiles of major market players, including Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Merck & Co., Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Scope of the Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Primary Data and Information Gathering
- Secondary Data and Information Gathering
- Market Revenue Forecasts
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Global Market Revenue Analysis for Antifungal Drugs
- Regional Overview
- Market Segment Review
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 3 Introduction to Fungi and the Antifungal Drug Market
- Introduction to Fungi
- Classification of Fungi
- Chytridiomycota
- Blastocladiomycota
- Neocallimastigomycota
- Microsporidia
- Ascomycota (Sac Fungi)
- Basidiomycota (Club Fungi)
- Glomeromycota
- Scope of Application: Human Healthcare
- Types and Descriptions of Fungi Diseases in Humans
- Aspergillosis
- Blastomycosis
- Candidiasis
- Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever)
- Coccidioidomycosis (Cryptococcosis)
- Dermatophytosis
- Fungal Infections of the Eye
- Histoplasmosis
- Onychomycosis (Fungal Nail Infections)
- Mucormycosis (Zygomycosis)
- Mycetoma
- Paracoccidioidomycosis
- Pneumocystis Pneumonia
- Pseudallescheriasis
- Sporotrichosis
- Rare Fungal Infections and Disorders
- Risk Factors Associated with Human Fungal Infections
- Use of Antibiotics
- Use of Corticosteroids
- Specific Medical Conditions
- Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections
- Surgery
- Organ Transplantation
- Environmental Factors
- Hereditary Factors
- Hospitalization
Chapter 4 Common Environmental Fungi
- Molds and the Human Issues Associated with Them
- Why Environmental Mold is a Unique Problem
- Health Risks due to Environmental Fungi and Mold
- Environmental Molds
- Alternaria
- Aspergillus
- Cladosporium
- Penicillium
- Eurotium
- Rhizopus
- Mucor
- Geotrichum
- Fusarium
- Stachybotrys
- Wallemia
- Trichothecium
- Scopulariopsis Brevicaulis
- Scytalidium Dimidiatum
- Trichoderma
- Paecilomyces Variotii
Chapter 5 Review of Antifungal Agents
- Introduction to Antifungal Agents
- Classification of Antifungal Agents
- Systemic Antifungal Drugs
- Polyene Antibiotics
- Azole Antifungals
- Echinocandins
- Antimetabolite: Flucytosine (5-FC)
- Other Systemic Antifungal Agents
- Topical Antifungal Drugs
- Topical Polyene Antibiotics
- Azoles-Imidazole
- Others
- Naturally Occurring Alternatives
Chapter 6 New and Innovative Antifungals: Current Developments, Clinical Trials and Product Pipelines
- The Need for New and Innovative Antifungals
- Strategic Approach to the Development of New Antifungal Agents
- Identification of Bioactive Compounds
- Nanostructured Antifungals
- Drug Repositioning
- Vaccine Development Against Fungal Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence-Based Platform Technology (FungalAi)
- Emerging Targets and Molecular Scaffolds
- New Antifungal Drugs in Development
- Most Notable Antifungal Compounds
- Specific Company Product Pipelines
- Mycovia Pharmaceuticals
- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
- F2G
- NovaBiotics Ltd.
- Appili Therapeutics Inc.
- Scynexis Inc.
- Bright Angel Therapeutics
- Valley Fever Solutions
Chapter 7 Global Market for Antifungal Medications
- Introduction
- Market Revenue Analysis
- Global Market Revenue Analysis
- Regional Overview
- Major Developments and Trends in Antifungal Drug Treatment and Technologies
- Prescription Antifungal Drugs
- OTC Antifungal Drugs
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 8 North American Market for Antifungal Drugs
- Introduction
- Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
- United States
- Canada
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Analysis
- North America Market Revenue Analysis
- Regional Overview
- Individual Markets
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 9 European Market for Antifungal Drugs
- Introduction
- Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
- Mutual Recognition Procedure
- Centralized Procedure
- Decentralized Procedure
- European Suspension of Marketing Authorizations for Oral Ketoconazole
- Over-the-Counter Antifungal Drug Products
- The Russian Federation
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Analysis
- Market Revenue Analysis
- Regional Overview
- Individual Markets
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Market for Antifungal Drugs
- Introduction
- Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Analysis
- Market Revenue Analysis
- Regional Overview
- Individual Markets
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 11 Latin American Market for Antifungal Drugs
- Introduction
- Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Analysis
- Market Revenue Analysis
- Regional Overview
- Individual Markets
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 12 Middle Eastern/African Market for Antifungal Drugs
- Introduction
- Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Analysis
- Market Revenue Analysis
- Regional Overview
- Individual Markets
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Introduction
- Tier 1: Manufacturers of Prescription Pharmaceuticals
- Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bayer Ag
- Cidara Therapeutics Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Ferrer Internacional S.A.
- Galderma Pharma S.A.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
- Leadiant Biosciences Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kgaa
- Moberg Pharma Ab
- Mylan Laboratories Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
