The Global Strategic Mineral Materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2026. Strategic Mineral Materials are materials, usually raw materials that have a particular strategic significance to a government or nation, often in time of war. Their strategic need is because of their crucial importance for either economic or military purposes. Some materials are relatively simple, but are required in great quantities during wartime. Others are obscure and technically complex. Although not required in large quantities, their irreplaceability and critical need makes them especially valuable. Foodstuffs are not generally classed as strategic materials although vital, they are treated separately.



Factors such as rising demand from various strategic minerals from different end-user industries such as electrical, electronics, automotive, aerospace, and construction are driving the market growth. Though, impact of COVID-19 pandemic restrains the market growth. Moreover, growing application base for different strategic minerals is the opportunity for the Strategic Mineral Materials market.



Based on minerals, beryllium segment is expected to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to its properties such as more stiffness, lightweight, and more flexible modulus. Huge cost and lack of product accessibility to fulfill demand from application industries across the globe are expected to impel the end-users to replace the product with low- cost substitutes including aluminum, copper alloys and titanium



The key vendors mentioned are Anglo American plc , CBMM, Glencore, Indium Corporation, Intercontinental Mining, Materion Corporation, South32, Vale and WARRIOR GOLD INC.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Strategic Mineral Materials Market, By Mineral

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Antimony

5.3 Barite

5.4 Beryllium

5.5 Cobalt

5.6 Fluorspar

5.7 Gallium

5.8 Germanium

5.9 Indium

5.10 Manganese

5.11 Niobium

5.12 Platinum Group Elements

5.13 Rare Earth Elements

5.14 Tantalum



6 Global Strategic Mineral Materials Market, By Geography

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa



7 Strategic Benchmarking



8 Vendors Landscape

8.1 Anglo American plc

8.2 CBMM

8.3 Glencore

8.4 Indium Corporation

8.5 Intercontinental Mining

8.6 Materion Corporation

8.7 South32

8.8 Vale

8.9 WARRIOR GOLD INC



