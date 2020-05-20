Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E- Book Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global E-Book market is expected to reach $28.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2018 to 2026.



An electronic book or e-book is a book in digital form and consist of both text and images. E-books are electronic books or digitalbooks that consist of content in text, image and tabular form. E-books are published electronically and can be read on electronic devices like smartphones, e-book reader and tablets. These books are available in various formats such as .odf, .txt, .pdf, .html, .lit, .epub, .prc, .dnl, .mobi, .azw etc. In recent years, several e-book providers have adopted the e-book formatting technique by using HTML and CSS tools. In addition, e-book publishers concentrate on the e-book file size compression, to enable their customers to download the e-books easily and read it with minimum configuration requirement. Additionally, the environment protection campaigns from governments across the globe especially for saving trees is reducing the use of paper, which further increases the demand for e-books.



Factors such as increasing number of portable readable devices such as smart-phones & tablets, emergence of digital education and interactive learning systems, and rising environmental concerns over cutting trees are propelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness about e-book technology can hinder the market growth. Moreover, low internet and mobile penetration in developing nations is expected to provide new growth opportunities to the market.



Amongst application, the educational institutes segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to rising population of educated youth, exploding demand for connected devices and digital education across the world. Numerous educational institutes are shifting towards digitalization for publishing journals and research papers as they can be easily accessed by students and teachers alike, from anywhere at any given point of time. In addition, there are many educational and professional organizations that play important role in offering professional education by publishing e-books. Some of the major educational organizations include Scholaristic India, Hurix, Learnetic, Piron Corporation, and Oneclick among others.



The key vendors mentioned are Nokia Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Apple, Tesco Plc, McGraw Hill, Sybex, Microsoft Corporation, Beacon Press, Adobe Press, Samsung Electronics, John Wiley & Sons, Penguin Group, Lulu Press Inc., Blackwell Science, Random House, Barnes & Noble LLC, Springer, Bertelsmann, Harper Collins, Google, Kensington Publishing, Sony, and IReader Technology.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global E-Book Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Smart Phone

5.3 Ebook Reader



6 Global E-Book Market, By Genre

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Children's Book

6.3 Comics & Graphic Novel

6.4 Fiction

6.5 Nonfiction & Education

6.6 Literature



7 Global E-Book Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Online Store

7.3 Hardware App

7.4 Commercial

7.5 Media & Entertainment

7.6 Home Use

7.7 Healthcare

7.8 Educational Institutes

7.9 Manufacturing



8 Global E-Book Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 Nokia Corporation

10.2 Amazon.com Inc.

10.3 Apple

10.4 Tesco Plc

10.5 McGraw Hill

10.6 Sybex

10.7 Microsoft Corporation

10.8 Beacon Press

10.9 Adobe Press

10.10 Samsung Electronics

10.11 John Wiley & Sons

10.12 Penguin Group

10.13 Lulu Press Inc.

10.14 Blackwell Science

10.15 Random House

10.16 Barnes & Noble LLC

10.17 Springer

10.18 Bertelsmann

10.19 Harper Collins

10.20 Google

10.21 Kensington Publishing

10.22 Sony

10.23 IReader Technology



