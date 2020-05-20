Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Ships Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Ships market is expected to reach $10.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2018 to 2026. Electric ships are the ships attached with batteries and operate on electricity rather than fuel. These ships support environmental safety measures as they do not harm any aquatic animals as they do not release harmful gases. The invention of these boats is very beneficial as there is a crisis for fuels. The batteries can be rechargeable easily and the main charger allows the boat to be charged in the shore side stations.
Factors such as growing maritime industry, increasing disposable income, and development of Lithium-ion batteries are driving the market growth. Though, the less capacity of electric ships restrains the market growth. Moreover, hybrid propulsion technologies are the opportunities for the Electric Ships market.
Based on mode of operation, the manned segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for electric and hybrid propulsion systems by commercial ships. There is huge market potential for manned cargo vessels, as almost all cargo vessels presently operate with a crew.
The key vendors mentioned are General Electric, ABB, Siemens, Wartsila, Bae Systems, Kongsberg Gruppen, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Corvus Energy, Vard (Fincantieri), Schottel GmbH, Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC) N.V., Leclanch S.A., Man Energy Solutions SE (Traton Group), Norwegian Electric Systems as (Havyard Group ASA), and Echandia Marine AB.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Electric Ships Market, By System
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Power Generation
5.3 Energy Storage Systems
5.4 Power Distribution
5.5 Power Conversion
6 Global Electric Ships Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hybrid
6.3 Fully Electric
7 Global Electric Ships Market, By Ship Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Defense
7.3 Commercial
8 Global Electric Ships Market, By Mode of Operation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Remotely Operated
8.3 Manned
8.4 Autonomous
9 Global Electric Ships Market, By Range
9.1 Introduction
9.2 < 50 km
9.3 50-100 km
9.4 101-1,000 km
9.5 >1,000 km
10 Global Electric Ships Market, By Power
10.1 Introduction
10.2 < 75 kW
10.3 75-150 kW
10.4 151-745 kW
10.5 746-7,560 kW
11 Global Electric Ships Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Leisure
11.3 Work
12 Global Electric Ships Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Retrofit
12.3 Newbuild & Line Fit
13 Global Electric Ships Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14 Strategic Benchmarking
15 Vendors Landscape
15.1 General Electric
15.2 ABB
15.3 Siemens
15.4 Wartsila
15.5 Bae Systems
15.6 Kongsberg Gruppen
15.7 General Dynamics Electric Boat
15.8 Corvus Energy
15.9 Vard (Fincantieri)
15.10 Schottel GmbH
15.11 Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC) N.V.
15.12 Leclanch S.A.
15.13 Man Energy Solutions SE (Traton Group)
15.14 Norwegian Electric Systems as (Havyard Group ASA)
15.15 Echandia Marine AB
