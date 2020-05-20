DOVER, Del., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe & Kent Home, a retailer of quality furniture, lighting, rugs & decor has today rolled out an enhanced ecommerce website with an emphasis on accessibility.



New features include the ability for visitors who may be visually or audibly impaired to change fonts, text size, brightness, contrast and even have web pages translated from text to speech with one click, offering a cleaner, easier shopping experience.

In addition to accessibility improvements, the team at Monroe & Kent Home have extended the product mix, adding an additional 10,000 SKU’s from brands such as Loloi Rugs, Surya, Vahallan Wallpaper, Palacek, Nuevo Living, Moe’s Home Collection, Arteriors Home, Alder & Tweed Furniture, TarHong, Moda, Sttelli, Sonder and many more.

Monroe & Kent Home has also added additional features which include more ways to pay - customers can now checkout with credit or debit card, PayPal, PayPal Credit, AmazonPay, Google Wallet, Apple Pay and Venmo with more options soon to launch.

Customers can also now choose free Standard Delivery or White Glove Delivery, Curbside Pick-Up or No Contact Delivery, therefore providing options to accommodate heightened concerns as we navigate the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Speaking about the improvements, Group Chief Executive Officer, Richard Eib commented: “My team has invested a large amount of time in understanding the customer buying journey, from researching products to completing a purchase, whether that be online or in store. One of the key lessons that has come out of this process is that customers want an easily accessible site that gives them options, be that the format that they can access information, depth and breadth of product mix, delivery options, payment methods or access to value add services such as our window treatment, flooring, cabinetry or design services.”

“We’re strong believers that customers still want to see and touch big ticket purchases such as sofas or beds, therefore it is critical to offer frictionless tools such as our website, that help prospective customers research options and to build confidence so that they know whether they complete the purchase online or in-store, they can get the information they need, and pay for it and have it delivered via their preferred method.”

Monroe & Kent Home’s enhanced website is built on Shopify, leveraging a number of partner applications to deliver the services mentioned in this release.

About Monroe & Kent Home

Monroe & Kent Home is a retailer of quality furniture, lighting, rugs & decor. They are #wherehomehappens.

With a flagship store just outside of Philadelphia in Marlton, New Jersey, the company has two additional store openings planned, one in Collingswood, New Jersey (Summer 2020) and one in Montgomery, New Jersey (early 2022).

The brand is known for its fanatical customer service, 30-Day Love It or Return It Guarantee, Free Delivery, Complimentary Design Services, and Price Match Promise.

Albeit an East Coast company, Monroe & Kent Home serves clients nationwide via its ecommerce store - mandkhome.com