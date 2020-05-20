Longmont, CO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parascript—a developer of intelligent capture software, driven by data science that processes over 100 billion documents annually—announced today that Zinnov, a leading global management consulting, research and analytics firm, recognized Parascript’s machine learning software capabilities in its latest Zinnov Zones for Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA) – 2020 Rating.

Nischay Mittal, Principal and Global Head of RPA at Zinnov, stated that “Parascript has established new benchmarks for Intelligent Document Processing by combining industry-leading machine learning capabilities with holistic coverage across the spectrum, be it in types of documents, number of languages or level of straight through processing of complex documents.”

The rating assessed participants on their overall “prowess and scalability across the Hyper Intelligent Automation value chain.” The key parameters evaluated included capabilities in the areas of Use Case Discovery, Intelligent Document Processing, RPA and Analytics & Insights. Zinnov Zones for HIA examined the Features & Functionalities of each vendor, Vision and Roadmap, Business Model, as well as the Voice of Customers and Developers.

Zinnov also evaluated the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) capabilities of participants with attention to the scope and strength of the technology solutions, technical capabilities and product vision. Zinnov’s evaluation is based on a rigorous process of an RFI followed by interviews with over 100 customers, 500 developers, partners and industry experts.

“The ability to create customized IDP solutions, in addition to a vast repository of pre-built out-of-the-box solutions, gives Parascript an edge over the competition within the space,” Mr. Mittal added. “As a specialist IDP vendor, Parascript’s end-to-end approach towards innovation will truly help enterprises unlock value hidden away in documents.”

Constant innovation is at the core of Parascript, which has enabled it to apply its machine learning expertise to solve specific client challenges. As a result, Parascript has helped clients within the banking, insurance, government and logistics sectors effectively solve their document automation. Each year, Parascript software processes tens of billions of postal items, tens of billions of bank checks, medical, insurance and accounting forms in the United States and abroad.

“Zinnov's testimony confirms that all our machine learning innovations in Intelligent Document Processing are seeing significant results. The near-zero configuration and production learning capabilities of our Smart Learning software is delivering the highest levels of data accuracy in the industry,” said Greg Council, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Parascript.

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Paris. Over the past 18 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their Digital Transformation journeys to create value – across dimensions of both revenue and optimization. With core expertise in Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Cloud, IOT, and RPA;

Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation;

Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

Enabling global companies to develop and optimize a global engineering footprint through center setups, and technology and functional accelerators to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

Growing revenue for companies’ products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit https://zinnov.com/.

Parascript develops Intelligent Capture that works like you want. Parascript software, driven by data science and powered by machine learning, automates simple and complex document-oriented tasks such as document classification, document separation, and data entry for industries including banking, insurance, logistics, and government. It puts the power of a team of data scientists and machine learning experts in your hands. Every year, more than 100 billion documents for financial services, government organizations, and the healthcare industry are processed by Parascript software. Visit Parascript.

