HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has appointed Mark Abatto as President and Chief Operating Officer of NV5 Geospatial Solutions. In his new role, Mr. Abatto will lead the operations and strategic direction of the Geospatial Solutions business of NV5, North America’s leading provider of geospatial data analytics and services.



“Mark Abatto’s leadership has significantly contributed to NV5 becoming the market leader in geospatial solutions, and his operational experience in the geospatial and technology sectors makes him an excellent choice to drive this key business within NV5,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “He will be a key asset to our leadership team, and will help deliver innovative, new solutions for our clients in the public and quasi-public sectors.”

Prior to joining NV5, Mr. Abatto served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Quantum Spatial, Inc., which was acquired by NV5 in December 2019. Mr. Abatto brings 25 years of experience leading multi-disciplinary financial and operations teams within the technology and business services sectors, and he will be responsible for NV5’s continued growth in the rapidly expanding geospatial solutions market.

"I am honored to lead NV5 Geospatial Solutions and its dedicated professionals who provide leading-edge solutions and practical applications to unleash the full value of geospatial data for our clients," said Mark Abatto, President and Chief Operating Officer of NV5 Geospatial Solutions.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions ranked #27 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions, and delivers geospatial services through its subsidiary Quantum Spatial, Inc., the largest full-service geospatial solutions provider in North America. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact



NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.