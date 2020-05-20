HERNDON, Va., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced a major milestone in the government services contracting industry: creation of a FEDSIM Center of Excellence (COE), and the hiring of key FEDSIM experts to lead their new proposal, knowledge management and competitive intelligence initiatives.



ManTech’s FEDSIM COE is expressly designed to support GSA’s FEDSIM customers with cost-effective technology solutions at speed. The FEDSIM COE will provide cutting-edge strategy and processes, and create best practices for all of the company's FEDSIM opportunities.

“FEDSIM acquisitions are driving significant business growth, as evidenced by ManTech’s recent $920 million contract with Naval Surface Warfare Center-Crane,” said Yvonne Vervaet, Chief Growth Officer of ManTech. “The increase in billion-dollar FEDSIM awards necessitates investing in our new Center of Excellence and the industry-leading talent to run it.”

Joining ManTech to lead the new initiative are two respected leaders with five decades of combined experience in federal procurement:

Chip Taylor, Vice President, Government-Wide Procurement Advisory Center (GPAC) . Taylor will take hands-on responsibility for driving sales across ManTech’s portfolio of government-wide IDIQ contracts. He will lead enterprise-wide competitive intelligence and knowledge management functions, and manage business development for ManTech’s FEDSIM COE. In his 30-year career, Taylor has held senior positions in operations and business development at Perspecta, Vencore, Engility, Harris and EDS, and has direct experience in working with FEDSIM.

. Taylor will take hands-on responsibility for driving sales across ManTech’s portfolio of government-wide IDIQ contracts. He will lead enterprise-wide competitive intelligence and knowledge management functions, and manage business development for ManTech’s FEDSIM COE. In his 30-year career, Taylor has held senior positions in operations and business development at Perspecta, Vencore, Engility, Harris and EDS, and has direct experience in working with FEDSIM. Steve Lipson, Executive Director, FEDSIM Center of Excellence. With more than 20 years of experience with government contractors including Leidos, Perspecta, GDIT and CGI, Lipson has coached, managed and developed oral presentations and proposals for opportunities ranging in value from $20 million to $2.5 billion, and is a FEDSIM expert who excels at delivering critical oral presentations. Prior to joining ManTech he consulted on the orals presentations that helped lead to ManTech’s $920 million FEDSIM award with NSWC-Crane.

“Chip and Steve have well-earned reputations for putting the missions of customers first,” said Vervaet. “Like ManTech, they are trusted partners of government, and recognized for their ability to accelerate mission performance and efficiency.”



