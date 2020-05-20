MADISON, Wis., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As universities prepare for a new normal that includes an essential mix of flipped lectures and real-time discussions and organizations plan for the possibility of indefinite remote work situations, one thing is certain. Ensuring courses and communications are easily available to all has never been more critical. That’s why Mediasite today announces powerful new video tools that provide users with the simplicity, reliability and flexibility needed to create the most engaging, data-rich and personalized experiences possible as they collaborate from a distance.
New closed captioning capabilities, learning management system enhancements, accessibility and security tools and seamless support for external videos are among the latest Mediasite features in the first release of the summer.
Accessibility tools to accommodate all viewers
Seamless support for external videos
It is easier than ever to share supplemental content in any Mediasite video. Users can now link videos from other sources directly into a Mediasite video. With a few clicks and the URL, any video from sites such as YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion and others can be added to a Mediasite lecture, training or meeting recording. Mediasite even automatically pulls metadata about that external video, such as a thumbnail image, name and description. This latest feature allows users – instructors, students, trainers, employees – to create one comprehensive video collection with easily referenceable additional information.
Support more users with improved security system
As more schools and organizations are using video than ever before, it’s critical that Mediasite grows and scales to accommodate that usage securely. Mediasite can now handle more simultaneous authenticated users, essentially having more open gates to let viewers in securely and efficiently. This is an especially important update for organizations with large live events, because it helps scale video streams and ensures that all viewers can securely login to access the content simultaneously. Mediasite administrators can now receive detailed reports of logins – who is attempting to access it, when, how many times, etc. Mediasite already has robust security features that give users complete control over who has access to videos and provides end-to-end protection of entire video libraries and all content creation, management and editing functions.
Video assignment submission integration in Canvas
The ability for students to submit video assignments directly from a course in their Canvas learning management system (LMS) is the latest immersive learning feature in Mediasite. The integration helps instructors measure progress and give real-time feedback on students’ understanding during virtual classes. The video assignments automatically aggregate in a dynamic Mediasite channel within Canvas where students curate video submissions for their instructors to watch and review. Instructors can view and grade all course assignments in one streamlined and secure playlist without changing the way they teach. Assignment submission is available in Canvas, Moodle and D2L’s Brightspace on any device and will be available in Sakai and Blackboard soon.
“The latest release of Mediasite makes it even easier for our customers to embrace video at their organizations in the current climate. As we all navigate this new, uncertain reality, our ultimate goal is to be responsive to the circumstances our customers are facing during the pandemic,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry, the maker of Mediasite. “Mediasite’s latest tools accommodate a digital-first mindset that allow users to learn and communicate effectively regardless of location, and we are continually making improvements to our technology to offer the most reliable and flexible video solutions on the market.”
This release is available this week to on-premises Mediasite customers and shortly after for Mediasite Video Cloud users.
Trusted by 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries, the Mediasite video content management and webcasting system quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand videos.
Media contact: Nicole Wise, Director of Communications Sonic Foundry 920.226.0269 nicolew@sonicfoundry.com
