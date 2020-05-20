LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced that the Company’s CEO, Riccardo Delle Coste, was recently interviewed by The Wall Street Resource discussing the Company’s overall business, recent achievements and future opportunities. Mr. Delle Coste discussed Barfresh’s growth in the school channel with new “Twist & Go”™ product, completion of recent round of financing and advancements with national QSRs, among other topics. The interview is available on The Wall Street Resource website by clicking here . The Wall Street Resource is a platform for microcap discovery and due diligence, including a resource for podcast interviews of CEOs and executives.



About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled, pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

