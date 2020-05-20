Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microbiology Reagents Market By Product Type (Pathogen Specific Kits v/s General Kits), By End User Industry (Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Cosmetics, Clinical Microbiology, Academia, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Microbiology Reagents Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The Global Microbiology Reagents Market is driven by the increasing geriatric population which is susceptible to various chronic diseases and microbial infections such as cancer, renal diseases, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal problems, bacterial pneumonia, among others. This has drastically increased the number of patients and requirement for continuous diagnosis of their health. This in turn is positively impacting the market growth.



Additionally, the sudden outbreak of pandemic novel coronavirus disease and other outbreaks such as Zika virus, Ebola, among others, which contribute to spread infectious diseases is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market through 2025.



The Global Microbiology Reagents Market is segmented based on product type, end-user industry, company and region. Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into pathogen specific kits and general kits. The pathogen specific kits segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period since they offer rapid, sensitive and reliable detection of microorganisms. Additionally, they save time of up to around 10 days as compared to the cultivation based assays.



Regionally, the Global Microbiology Reagents Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall microbiology reagents market owing to the highly developed industrial and healthcare sectors in the region. Additionally, strict regulatory framework and presence of major market players in the region is further anticipated to propel the market growth.



Major players operating in the Global Microbiology Reagents Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMrieux Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, ELITech Group SAS, Sisco Research Laboratories, Suvchem Laboratory Chemicals, Biomark Laboratories, Hardy Diagnostics, AppliChem GmbH (ITW Reagents), PhytoTechnology Laboratories, Randox Reagents (Abbott Architect), TCS Biosciences Ltd., TM Media (Titan Biotech Ltd.) and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Microbiology Reagents Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Microbiology Reagents Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Microbiology Reagents Market based on product type, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Microbiology Reagents Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Microbiology Reagents Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Microbiology Reagents Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Microbiology Reagents Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Microbiology Reagents Market.

