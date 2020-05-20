Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Adhesive Tapes Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The specialty adhesive tape market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period. Specialty adhesive tapes are designed for specific purposes such as construction, electrical, automotive and more. Increasing research and development in the adhesive tapes market is budding the applicability and features that these tapes offer, resulting in increasing their demand across industry verticals. Furthermore, global expansion in the electrical, construction and healthcare industries will result in a further boost in the demand for these tapes.



The successful market growth in the North American region is attributed to the strict regulations by US Federal Agencies for use of electrical and electronic equipment in addition to successful business models. Also, the presence of a high tech-savvy population adopting smart electrical and electronic devices for carrying out their daily activities is further contributing to stable market growth in the United States by the end of the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is expected to show high market growth owing to the growing electronics industry especially in emerging economies like China, and India. According to NITI Aayog, Government of India estimates, the total hardware production in the year 2014-2015 accounted for an estimated value of USD 32.46 billion. Segments include consumer electronics, electronic components, industrial electronics, computer hardware, communication and broadcast equipment, and strategic electronics. In addition, the adoption of electric household appliances in the Asia Pacific region is further propelling the market growth in this region owing to the rising disposable income.



The manufacturers of these appliances are working on offering smart and automatic devices to their customers by the integration of electronics with intelligent sensors and machine programming, thus reducing the human work and providing superior home care.



With growing urbanization, there is a constant shift of people from rural areas to the urban areas. Hence, this is creating a need for the new developments to take place which include novel construction to be carried out in different sectors, residential, commercial, and industrial. Furthermore, for the facilitation of movement of the newly shifted urban population, construction of new roads and highways are highly demanded.



Additionally, the provision of an improved healthcare facility is further propelling the construction of new and better healthcare infrastructure, burgeoning the market demand for specialty adhesive tapes in the forecast period. The increasing infrastructure spending on new construction projects, improvement, and repair of existing buildings is further anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Specialty Adhesive Tape Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Anti-Slip Tape

5.3. Die-Cut Tape

5.4. Fire Tape

5.5. Glow Tape

5.6. Others



6. Specialty Adhesive Tape Market Analysis, by Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. PVC

6.3. PE

6.4. PA

6.5. PET

6.6. PP

6.7. Paper

6.8. Foam

6.9. Glass Cloth

6.10. Metal

6.11. Woven/Non-Woven



7. Specialty Adhesive Tape Market Analysis, by End Use Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Aerospace

7.4. Electronic

7.5. Building and Construction

7.6. Others



8. Specialty Adhesive Tape Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By Type

8.2.2. North America Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By Material

8.2.3. North America Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By End Use Application

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By Type

8.3.2. South America Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By Material

8.3.3. South America Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By End Use Application

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By Type

8.4.2. Europe Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By Material

8.4.3. Europe Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By End Use Application

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. UK

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By Type

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By Material

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By End Use Application

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

8.5.4.2. Israel

8.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.4. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By Type

8.6.2. Asia Pacific Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By Material

8.6.3. Asia Pacific Specialty Adhesive Tape Market, By End Use Application

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. Japan

8.6.4.2. China

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. Australia

8.6.4.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. 3M

10.2. tesa SE - A Beiersdorf Company

10.3. Intertape Polymer Group

10.4. Shurtape Technologies' Engineered Solutions Group

10.5. Scapa Group plc

10.6. LINTEC Corporation

10.7. PPM Industries S.p.A.

10.8. Gergonne (A part of Gergonne Group)

10.9. Nitto Denko Corporation



