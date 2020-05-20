Danderyd May 20, 2020
Copperstone Resources AB (“Copperstone” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a Business Review (Q1 2020) for the Company.
Group Highlights Q1/20 period (Q1/19):
Significant events during the Q1/20 period:
Significant events after the Q1/20 period:
“I am very impressed by the progress I feel on a countless number of active work streams currently at Copperstone. Ultimately, as we continue to prove the great foundation in terms of our great assets, permit portfolio, land access matters, relations as well as funding capabilities, I am convinced that our company will receive all the attention deserved”, comments CEO Michael Mattsson.
The complete Q1/20 business review is attached. For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson (CEO) at +46(0)705 739 777, or michael.mattsson@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se. This press release contains insider information which Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to publish according to the EU market abuse regulation (MAR). The information was delivered by the above-mentioned contact for publishing May 20, 2020 at 14:20 CET.
About Copperstone
Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also owns an exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.
Qualified Person
The technical information herein has been reviewed by the Qualified Person of the Company (QP) Thomas Lindholm M. Sc., GeoVista AB, Luleå.
