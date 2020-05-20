TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (‘Clear Blue’ or the ‘Company’) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA), the Smart Off-Grid™ company, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Thursday, May 28, 2020, before the market opens. Clear Blue will host a conference call that same day, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the Company's performance and answer questions. Those interested can register at:



https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sG3jLx3iR1GIcaoRw5xz4Q

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 35 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.