GULFPORT, Miss., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) today announced that the company’s board of directors approved a regular second quarter 2020 common stock cash dividend of $0.27 per share.



The regular quarterly common stock cash dividend is payable June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2020.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as trust and asset management offices in New Jersey and New York. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

For more information

Trisha Voltz Carlson, EVP, Investor Relations Manager

504.299.5208 or trisha.carlson@hancockwhitney.com



