An Extraordinary General Meeting was held in Thin Electronics ASA (the “Company”) today, 20 May 2020. All the proposals in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting were approved by the shareholders, including (i) a private placement of 227,272,727 new shares, which share issue, when completed, will mean that the share capital in the Company will be NOK 32,089,823.15 divided into 291,725,665 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11; (ii) a subsequent repair offering raising up to NOK 7 million on similar terms as the private placement, whereby the subscription period will commence on 11 June 2020 and expire at 16.30 CET on 25 June 2020 (such dates subject to approval and publication of a prospectus prior to the commencement of the subscription period and the dates of the subscription period will be postponed if a prospectus has not been approved and published by the end of business on 10 June 2020); and (iii) the issuance of two warrants for each share subscribed for and allocated in the private placement and the subsequent repair offering on the terms set out in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

###

Thinfilm is Energizing InnovationTM with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm’s innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company’s state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Contacts:

Kevin Barber – Chief Executive Officer

Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

Tel: +1 408 503 7306

Mallorie Burak – Chief Financial Officer

Email: mallorie.burak@thinfilmsystems.com

Tel: +1 408 503 7312

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.