UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that the company has been named the winner of three Stevie® Awards across New Product of the Year and Company of the Year categories in The 18th Annual American Business Awards. Applied Analytics and Applied MobileInsured were honored with Gold Stevie Awards, and Applied Systems was honored with a Silver Stevie award.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

“We are honored to be recognized in the 2020 American Business Awards,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “These awards are a reflection of our commitment to providing innovation that better connects the entire insurance industry in more productive, valuable ways.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Applied received Gold Stevie awards for:

Applied Analytics received the New Product or Service of the Year – Software – Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution category. Applied Analytics is the first data analytics application built specifically for independent insurance agencies. Through seamless integration with Applied Epic, the application offers easy-to-use, interactive graphical dashboards that provide a simple view of a brokerage’s book of business, employee performance, and insurer relationship insights, including key transaction, policy, line of business and marketing information. Applied Analytics provides data-driven insight into business performance, insurer relationships and employee development to make more informed business decisions to drive business value.

Applied MobileInsured received the New Product or Service of the Year – Mobile On-Demand Application category. Applied MobileInsured, the industry's first native, agency-branded mobile application is the mobile app version of Applied CSR24. The mobile app seamlessly integrates with multiple agency management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing agents to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business.

Applied received a Silver Stevie award for:

Company of the Year – Computer Software – Large category. Applied Systems is a leading global provider of software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and data exchange between brokerages, insurers and their clients, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

