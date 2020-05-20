BOSTON, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn (Nasdaq: LOGM) announced the winners of the first CXNext Catalyst Awards at the conclusion of its CXNext virtual event. The Catalyst Awards honor individuals and companies that have transformed their business and redefined engagement through innovative customer experience initiatives. The awards recognized exceptional accomplishments across three categories: CX Team of the Year, CX Industry Disrupter and Outstanding Woman in CX.



“The goal of CXNext is to move customer and digital experience forward by facilitating information sharing and conversations among industry leaders. The Catalyst Awards represent the peak of that leadership and we are extremely honored to recognize those that have contributed outstanding accomplishments and helped shape the evolution of CX,” said Dave Campbell, General Manager and Vice President of Products at LogMeIn. “The overarching theme of this year’s CXNext was ‘Redefining Engagement’ and the commitment that each of these winners has demonstrated towards that goal is inspiring.”

This year’s winners include:

CX Team of the Year – Planned Parenthood: This recognition signifies Planned Parenthood’s exceptional strength in creating seamless customer journeys from start to finish via its Bold360-powered chatbot, Roo. Roo is designed to provide visitors – largely teens – with a safe place to get the reproductive health and sexual education answers they need via a fun, interactive experience. To date, Roo has handled nearly 5 million conversations, successfully answering more than 80% of questions and maintaining a 70% user satisfaction rating. Despite its initial success, Planned Parenthood was not satisfied: it expanded Roo from its original mobile-only format to provide desktop accessibility, as well, and in mid-2019, began offering seamless transition to live chat with health educators. Roo’s mission inherently aligns with making CX a deeply human exercise, and Planned Parenthood’s commitment to growth, empathy and meeting user needs is a model for CX at large.



This recognition signifies Planned Parenthood’s exceptional strength in creating seamless customer journeys from start to finish via its Bold360-powered chatbot, Roo. Roo is designed to provide visitors – largely teens – with a safe place to get the reproductive health and sexual education answers they need via a fun, interactive experience. To date, Roo has handled nearly 5 million conversations, successfully answering more than 80% of questions and maintaining a 70% user satisfaction rating. Despite its initial success, Planned Parenthood was not satisfied: it expanded Roo from its original mobile-only format to provide desktop accessibility, as well, and in mid-2019, began offering seamless transition to live chat with health educators. Roo’s mission inherently aligns with making CX a deeply human exercise, and Planned Parenthood’s commitment to growth, empathy and meeting user needs is a model for CX at large. Industry Disruptor – Christine Kilmer, Fannie Mae: As an industry disruptor, Christine Kilmer, Product Owner of Fannie Mae’s Ask Poli, is redefining the way the mortgage industry, organization and the CX community thinks about engagement. Christine has been the leader of Fannie Mae’s Ask Poli efforts from the beginning, when it was just an idea. However, with her vision for the product and how it could improve the business, Ask Poli has become an indispensable tool for mortgage originators and servicers to serve homebuyers and homeowners. Christine has led an expansion of Ask Poli deployments to include a mobile offering, integration with other Fannie Mae applications and as a component for the company’s top-tier lending partners to streamline their experience. Christine continues to trailblaze and magnify the capability to offer increased value and insights to Fannie Mae and its customers. Christine and Ask Poli continue to be integral to Fannie Mae’s innovation roadmap.



As an industry disruptor, Christine Kilmer, Product Owner of Fannie Mae’s Ask Poli, is redefining the way the mortgage industry, organization and the CX community thinks about engagement. Christine has been the leader of Fannie Mae’s Ask Poli efforts from the beginning, when it was just an idea. However, with her vision for the product and how it could improve the business, Ask Poli has become an indispensable tool for mortgage originators and servicers to serve homebuyers and homeowners. Christine has led an expansion of Ask Poli deployments to include a mobile offering, integration with other Fannie Mae applications and as a component for the company’s top-tier lending partners to streamline their experience. Christine continues to trailblaze and magnify the capability to offer increased value and insights to Fannie Mae and its customers. Christine and Ask Poli continue to be integral to Fannie Mae’s innovation roadmap. Outstanding Women in CX – Dawn Connet and Zhaia Wineinger, State of Iowa: Leadership and accomplishment in CX is a prerequisite for this recognition, and Dawn Connet, eGovernment Services Coordinator, and Zhaia Wineinger, Web Designer and Strategic Communications and Policy Specialist, easily fill that requirement. Under Dawn’s leadership and with Zhaia’s implementation expertise, the State of Iowa built AI capabilities into its live chat mix, both improving overall CX positioning and enabling adoption across departments, including the Insurance Division and Department of Transportation. Overall, Iowa has enabled tens of thousands of self-service engagements in the past year. In addition to this tangible success, Dawn and Zhaia’s contributions equally shine through in their leadership on this project and their work together advancing the industry towards sustainability for all women and an equitable CX and technology ecosystem.

To see more real-world examples of transformation across customer service and support, access CXNext on-demand content here: https://explore.bold360.com/l/na-cxnext-on-demand .

About LogMeIn’s Customer Engagement & Support Portfolio

LogMeIn delivers industry leading solutions designed to empower companies to deliver smarter, more personalized customer engagement and support. Supporting over 1 billion customer interactions every year, LogMeIn is helping companies transform how they interact with their customers in real-time, creating experiences that drive increased satisfaction and brand loyalty.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications & collaboration, identity & access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact

Press@logmein.com

617-279-2443



