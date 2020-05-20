TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy Inc announced their first Fully Virtual Canadian Channel Partners Conference, scheduled to go live on June 18th, 2020. This virtual event will replace the previously announced Canadian Channel Partners West Coast Conference. It will now be open to Channel Partners across Canada with a focus on the West Coast MSPs & resellers.



The Canadian Channel Partners conferences are much awaited and highly anticipated events in the Canadian telecommunications & technology industry. The west-coast onsite event initially scheduled for April 2020 was postponed to June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the lockdown duration seemed uncertain, and the potential impact on the walk-in audience at a post-pandemic event could not be gauged, Canadian Channel Partners (CCP) decided to make this unprecedented move. Spearheading the integration of emerging technology and social media marketing trends, Xeo chose to take the event online and mirror all elements of the onsite event with GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar. The changing dynamics of the post-pandemic business world is making such virtual events a widely accepted norm among sponsors and attendees alike.

"We are putting every effort to make the virtual experience as enjoyable as an onsite experience," said Monali Supramanyam, Strategic Marketing & Communications Director at Xeo. "It was not an easy decision to make. But we wanted to provide our sponsors with an opportunity to continue business with minimum interruption even during the pandemic. We have made every effort to incorporate all the key elements of the onsite event to give a comparable experience virtually utilizing various technologies including LogMeIn’s GoTo collaboration products like GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar. We are taking these actions to increase the attendance and drive better engagement online."

By merging modern-day technology with the latest social media platforms, Xeo and CCP will deliver an avant-garde online experience. To ensure attendees experience a never-before-seen event, the Xeo team has worked closely with sponsors and technology partners to integrate innovative ideas, new technologies, software, and industry content. The virtual event will incorporate elements of virtual reality in its online tradeshow with chatrooms and one-on-one video options. 3D & video-based product display, pre-recorded presentations, links to exhibitor's online assets and social media platforms etc. will be used to create a vendor pavilion inside the virtual fair simulation.

Keynote presentations and seminars will be delivered via GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar. The event will promote one-on-one engagement via social media platforms. Lunch will be provided in partnership with the leading online food ordering and delivery platform right to the attendees' homes, ensuring social distancing and their safety while still providing them with lunch options.

The keynote sessions and seminars for the event were also updated to reflect the current situation better. The sessions will be packed with expert information on how MSPs, VARs, and the overall Resellers community can utilize and optimize telecommunications, VoIP, SD-WAN, cloud and cybersecurity solutions for an extended remote working environment and manage productivity disrupted by the pandemic. Experts will address how businesses can respond and adapt seamlessly to social distancing rules.

The Xeo team is excited about delivering an innovative solution that provides exceptional experience while maintaining the safety of our partners, attendees and staff in the current situation.

The channel partner community and the service providers are equally enthusiastic about the upcoming event. We invite the entire ICT community to join us at our first-ever Canadian Channel Partners Fully Virtual Conference on June 18th, 2020, to further your business, build your portfolio and network from the comfort and safety of your home.

About Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy:

Recognized as the top technology marketing company in Canada, Xeo Marketing is a B2B strategic consultancy and marketing organization. Powered by experienced industry experts, Xeo Marketing works with businesses in the fast-paced, high-tech sector and tech & AI start-ups of all sizes. Xeo helps the organizations in the B2B tech-sector capture the market share and grow their revenue, by providing them with affordable growth strategies and marketing services through innovative ways to leverage the modern marketing channels like social media and mobile.

About Canadian Channel Partners Conference

Canadian Channel Partners conference and Xeo.ai is the brainchild of Xeo Marketing. Working as a catalyst that connects different user groups of the ICT community, Xeo struggled with the lack of transparency within these user groups. Xeo quickly realized the need for a smart, connected platform that would provide a seamless service to buyers, channel partners and technology vendors alike.

Xeo recognized the need for various users to connect instantaneously and efficiently to make informed decisions, saving them valuable time and resources. With that in mind, Xeo launched the xeo.ai ICT platform that connects multiple users on a single platform to provide a simplified buying experience for an end-to-end cloud, telecom and emerging tech solutions. Canadian Channel Partners conference is yet another avenue to help connect the channel partners with technology vendors.

For information Xeo Marketing, please visit www.xeo.marketing . For more information on the Xeo AI platform, please visit www.xeo.ai or follow @xeo_ai on Twitter. For information on the Canadian Channel Partners conference visit www.canadianchannelpartners.com

