SURREY, British Columbia, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTC: DSGT), and its automotive division Imperium Motors, announced today a new Automotive Assembly Plant for Zhejiang Jonway Automobile Co. Ltd (“Jonway”). Imperium Motors has the exclusive distribution rights for Jonway vehicles in North America and Mexico.



Jonway Automotive has recently completed the purchase of a new assembly plant located in the city of Xuzhou, China. The city is located about halfway between Beijing and Shanghai, China in Jiangsu Province. Xuzhou is one of the largest cities in China and an important gateway to East China. It is known as a national complex transport hub.

The facility will produce new vehicles for Imperium Motor Company in the United States, Mexico and Caribbean. Along with other production vehicles, two newly designed models will also be built in the new Jonway plant. One of these will be a new Low Speed SUV Style Vehicle model and the other an affordable High-Speed vehicle.

The new facility sits on over 3.2 million square feet of property with a new production plant already built. This will be expanded to over 635,000 square feet when finished. By comparison, the Dodge Conner Avenue Assembly plant in Detroit is approximately 400,000 square feet.

Jonway is a leading supplier of affordable Electric Vehicles in Asia and Europe and soon in North America via their exclusive distribution partner Imperium Motor, a division of DSG Global. Along with assembling new vehicles the facility will also be able to provide Semi Knock Down Kits that can be final assembled in their prospective markets. This will be Jonway’s third manufacturing plant.

“This will be a major step to confirm Jonway as a global leader in the electric vehicle market. Their manufacturing expertise combined with our strong distribution network will quickly establish them as a leader in the North American market. Now that global shipping and trade is accelerating once again, we are ready to make these vehicles a large part of DSG Global’s revenues stream. Assuming no further closures to commerce in the United States, and California specifically, we should begin shipping Jonway’s vehicles to Imperium by June. It is a very exciting time for us,” said Rick Curtis, President Imperium Motor Company.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Our clients use VTS unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, RAPTOR and PACER, single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's corporate finance and other strategic initiatives, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in these new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2015. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.