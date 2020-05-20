BOSTON, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Clinic , developers of a revolutionary patient flow and operational productivity solution for medical clinics, announces the launch of its innovative Safe VisitsTM application. The software module provides physician practices with a streamlined care process that safely and efficiently guides patients and staff through appointments in the post-COVID-19 environment. Safe Visits is ideal for a wide range of medical clinics providing diagnostic, therapeutic, or preventive outpatient services, such as family medicine, sports medicine, urgent care, chiropractor, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, eye care and skin care clinics.



Visual Clinic President Dennis McCafferty said, “As medical clinics begin the process of reopening in a post-COVID-19 environment, procedures must be put into place that comply with social distancing norms and stringent room cleaning protocols to help mitigate the spread of the virus. With Safe Visits, patients and staff are protected at all times by ensuring a seamless, organized and socially distant workflow from the moment a patient arrives to their appointment to the moment they leave.”

Benefits of the module include:

Max occupancy limits in lobbies are monitored at all times to prevent overcrowding and ensure social distancing guidelines are met. A virtual lobby is created which extends to patients outside the building and provides automated text communication to them when it is their safe time to enter.

Patients are streamlined through the care process with expedited rooming to avoid unnecessary delays and minimize total visit and exposure time in the clinic.

Every treatment room is verified clean before and after each patient encounter.

All patient flow data and room cleaning activities are captured and recorded for comprehensive contact traceability and compliance protection.

According to Timothy Bossie, OD, FAA, Director of Owned Clinics and Outreach Services, New England College of Optometry, “I am extremely excited about the clinical efficiency progress we have made since incorporating Visual Clinic. Now with the new Safe Visits module, we have a robust method for protecting patients and staff. Visual Clinic is an important part of our return-to-operations strategy.”

Safe Visits is built upon Visual Clinic’s proven patient flow management solution . The unique subscription-based software integrates with practice management and electronic health record (EHR) systems to ensure practices run at peak efficiency, giving patients an exceptional experience while making the most of resources, keeping costs low and optimizing revenue.

Visual Clinic’s real-time patient flow solution links and coordinates each step in the patient process so that caregivers can make the best possible use of time and resources. Smooth patient flow reduces operating costs, employee turnover and other expenditures. In addition, more efficient performance means that practices can accommodate more patients in the same amount of time – the key to generating higher revenue, without sacrificing quality of care or employee satisfaction. Visual Clinic is easy to implement and is fully adaptable to all medical specialties, clinic sizes and modes of operation.

To learn more about a complimentary 90-day trial of Safe Visits, please visit https://www.visualclinic.com/safe-visits/ .

About Visual Clinic

Visual Clinic helps medical clinics to increase patient volume and improve the patient experience through the use of process data, analytics and modern workflow solutions. The software provides real-time patient flow visualization and patient queueing. Combined with staff-to-staff communication about patient needs, Visual Clinic creates a tightly connected and more responsive care team. Through meaningful data collection, practices learn how to adjust workflows, scheduling and resourcing to achieve continuous improvement. The cloud-based, electronic health record (EHR) integrated platform scales in a manner that supports small practices at a low variable cost, as well as large multi-site practices that have enterprise level management needs. To learn more, please visit www.visualclinic.com .

