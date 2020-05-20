NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for websites, today announced that it ranked #17 in monthly unique visitors and #14 in total monthly pageviews on Comscore’s April list of multi-platform properties, making it one of the fastest-growing companies in Comscore. The continued growth of the company’s roster of publisher partners has led to the hiring of Anthony Losanno as VP of Advertising Sales in addition to several other key hires.



Freestar’s momentum has continued to accelerate since its inception in 2015, being named No. 1 on Inc. 5000 in 2019 and consistently climbing the Comscore rankings, most recently reaching the #17 position in unique visitors and #14 in total pageviews. Currently, Freestar reaches 55.9% of U.S. internet users, has 147M unique visitors, generated nearly 3 billion pageviews and is proud to be amongst the likes of Paypal, FOX, and the New York Times on Comscore’s list of top-performing multi-platform properties.

“We continue to hit new records and milestones,” said Kurt Donnell, president and CEO of Freestar. “We’re thrilled to build on our No. 1 ranking on the Inc. 5000 list last year and accelerate the growth of our publishing partners. We’re continually signing exciting new clients, adding top talent to our team, and making huge leaps in our technology in order to help our partners exceed their performance goals.”

Freestar’s tailored ad tech solutions and white-glove service have led to the expansion of its publisher partners, who include household names such as Barstool Sports, W Magazine, Fortune, and Homes.com. The organization has also seen success in the e-commerce space working with websites like Brickseek.com, who saw more than 80% growth in revenue after the first two months of working with Freestar and an additional 50-60% more ad revenue thereafter. Other retail brands, including JCPenney, have trusted Freestar to create a solution that maintains the integrity of the business model while prioritizing conversation rates.

“I love the relationship that we've built [with Freestar], and we hope that it only continues to grow,” said Austin Vandever, Head of Marketing and Growth at Brickseek. “The increase in revenue has been nice, but the relationship and comfort the Freestar team has given us has been invaluable.”

As a result of its explosive growth, Freestar has brought on Anthony Losanno as Freestar’s VP of Advertising Sales, charged with building larger more strategic relationships with advertisers and agencies. He joins Freestar with a background in digital media sales and marketing with experience leading teams at companies such as Brut, Future and Purch.

Additionally, Freestar is pleased to add CEO to the title of its president, Kurt Donnell, who joined the company in January 2019. Under Donnell’s direction, Freestar has successfully scaled its business, offered its services in new verticals including e-commerce sites and in-app advertising, more than tripled the number of advertising impressions it fills on a monthly basis and drastically grown its team.

In just the last 2 months, the company expanded its workforce by 20%. Among the company’s key new hires is Eric D’Elia, Director of App Monetization, who is focused on scaling Freestar’s recently launched in-app business. The organization now has 55 employees throughout the U.S. and continues to introduce new products and services.

For more information on working with Freestar, please visit Freestar.com or email pubdev@freestar.com.

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar was founded to simplify the challenges of monetizing websites. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar’s team of monetization experts help publishers and e-commerce sites unleash their true revenue potential. For more information, visit www.freestar.com .

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.