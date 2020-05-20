NEWTON, Mass., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital IQ, an intelligent automation company, and Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, today announced a relationship to support health systems with predictive analytics to improve clinical and operational awareness.



This collaboration will provide health systems with near real-time analytics and predictive capabilities to gain insight into where resources are being used, where they may be needed and how they can be deployed more efficiently. Health system operators, administrators and clinical leaders can increase foresight and knowledge of their operations for staff to take specific actions that improve how they deliver care.

“Cerner is helping health systems around the world use near-real time data and analytics to more efficiently allocate medical equipment and deploy clinicians,” said Bob Robke, Vice President, Strategic Growth, Cerner. “With Hospital IQ, health systems can anticipate and predict patient needs, helping them prepare more in advance to coordinate resources across the hospital, emergency department and surgery rooms. We’re relentlessly advancing our clients’ successes and constantly looking for new ways to use data that helps them operate more optimally and deliver care more effectively.”

While the relationship is initially focused on more efficiently allocating resources during the preparation for surgeries, Hospital IQ and Cerner expect to work together to expand situational awareness across the health system. Hospital IQ’s Perioperative solution, combined with Cerner’s data and analytics, will help health systems more efficiently meet surgical demands and make decisions on resource allocation by predicting when operating rooms will be used and comparing with the clinicians needed to conduct procedures. Balancing operating room resources effectively will be increasingly important in the coming weeks as health systems prepare to reschedule procedures delayed due to COVID-19.

“Cerner’s platforms and solutions are exceptional on both breadth and depth,” said Rich Krueger, CEO and Founder, Hospital IQ. “We’ve seen firsthand how health systems benefit from their solutions and are honored to partner with Cerner to bring our technology to their clients.”

About Hospital IQ

Hospital IQ provides an operations management software platform that uses artificial intelligence to anticipate and direct actions, enabling health systems to achieve and sustain peak operational performance to improve patient access, clinical outcomes and financial performance. Hospital IQ’s cloud-based software platform combines advanced data analytics, machine learning and simulation technology with an easy-to-use, intuitive user interface to deliver optimized surgical resource alignment, patient flow, and staff scheduling capabilities. Hundreds of leading hospitals and health systems rely on Hospital IQ to help them make the right operational decisions the first time, every time. To learn more, visit www.hospiq.com.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast . Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contacts:

Hospital IQ

Paula Timko, Sr. Account Associate, (508) 826-1508, ptimko@tieronepr.com

Cerner