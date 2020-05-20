NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FireHydrant announced its $8 million Series A funding led by Menlo Ventures, with follow-on participation from Work-Bench. Matt Murphy, partner at Menlo Ventures, joins the FireHydrant board of directors.



Today’s cloud-based technology infrastructure systems are difficult to manage; if something goes awry, it takes immense coordinated effort and communications across customer support, software engineering and executive teams to restore service. FireHydrant provides systems management tools and frameworks for the most sophisticated and complex systems. FireHydrant works seamlessly within a company’s existing workflows, i.e. Slack, Jira, PagerDuty and more. Companies - including Packet and LaunchDarkly - choose FireHydrant to manage more than 50,000 hours of incidents and more than 10 million deploy events.

With the new capital, FireHydrant will grow its team and build the platform, adding more integrations and continuing to improve the user experience.

Introducing Free Public Status Pages

Today, FireHydrant also launches its free public status pages. Status pages are automated, customizable and intelligent, providing an up-to-the-moment overview of a system’s performance. Now companies can keep their customers informed when complexity strikes.

“Our solution is based on our experience in the trenches as engineers, feedback from our customers, and incidents we've observed in the real world,” said Robert Ross, CEO and co-founder at FireHydrant. “The rapid adoption of FireHydrant to date tells us that we’re addressing very real challenges and alleviating real pain points. Engineering teams need more insight and flexibility in managing complex cloud systems and turn to FireHydrant to help.”

"Uptime and performance are highly correlated with revenue and customer experience, and yet systems reliability issues are unavoidable as demand for things like ecommerce and digital media explode. Today, these incidents are addressed in a reactive manner with a patchwork of repurposed tools," said Matt Murphy, Partner at Menlo Ventures. "There is too much at stake to accept the status quo. Bobby and his team’s first-hand experience as SRE’s has given them a unique perspective on what is needed to systematically and repeatedly address the problem with an end to end platform, called FireHydrant."

"Having worked closely with the FireHydrant team since their founding, we've seen first hand their deep understanding of the pain points large companies go through when it comes to managing sophisticated infrastructure environments,” said Jonathan Lehr, Co-Founder and General Partner at Work-Bench. “Their past lives dealing with incidents gives them a unique edge in supporting top SRE teams and we're excited to see them continue to deliver on their vision as a complex systems management solution."

About FireHydrant

Founded in 2019, FireHydrant builds tools that modern operations teams are using to respond to complex problems in their globally-distributed applications.

For more information, visit www.firehydrant.com .

