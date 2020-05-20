REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, announced today the appointment of Mike Werner as Vice President and Global Head of Sales. Werner will lead Joveo’s sales organization and further accelerate the company’s exponential revenue growth across global markets.



Werner brings to Joveo more than 20 years of advertising technology, sales, and channel leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Co-Founder and President of Eyelevel.ai, an AI-based conversational advertising solution. Prior to joining Eyelevel.ai, he was Vice President of Global Partnerships at Rakuten Advertising. Werner was also a Co-Founder and Head of Sales at RadiumOne (a programmatic advertising pioneer) and BlueLithium (an advertising business specializing in behavioral targeting). After BlueLithium’s $300 million acquisition by Yahoo! in 2007, he held a senior sales leadership role at Yahoo!.

“We are very excited to have Mike join our global executive team,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “Given his programmatic advertising background and experience in building and scaling businesses from zero to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, Mike is uniquely positioned to lead our sales team to success. His vision and understanding of where recruitment marketing needs to go, in order to be as effective as consumer marketing, will be extremely valuable for Joveo and our industry.”

Werner’s appointment comes on the heels of Joveo’s recent launch of the “ Getting the World Back to Work ” initiative, a global endeavor to enable recruiters to quickly hire the high-quality candidates they need during and after the crisis.

“There couldn’t have been a better time for me to join Joveo,” said Werner. “As the world recovers from this health crisis, the talent acquisition community will play a critical role in bringing the workforce back to pre-crisis levels and reviving the global economy. I’m thrilled to be an integral part of this company and mission as it supports talent acquisition leaders and practitioners in getting the world back to work faster.”

About Joveo

Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising, enables businesses to hire the most relevant talent in the shortest time, while knowing their costs, quality, and time-to-fill before they even begin. Powering more than 20 million job postings every day, Joveo’s intelligent job advertising platform uses machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire.

Joveo replaces the guesswork, complexity, and inefficiency of today’s recruitment practices with intelligence, transparency, and power, delivering more relevant candidates, more certainty, and more success to employers around the world.

For more information, visit www.joveo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Shehzad Karkhanawala

Vice President, Global Marketing

pr@joveo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afa38319-e8e9-4aa4-b2d4-5091edcaabd2