NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces a new release of the Varonis Data Security Platform to give remote, cloud-enabled organizations enhanced visibility and control over their most sensitive and valuable data.



With more people working from home and cyberattacks on the rise, organizations need more visibility into how users are connecting to corporate networks, accessing data, and using collaboration platforms like Office 365 and Microsoft Teams.

The Varonis Remote Work Update includes key features to help secure remote workforces, including:

Dashboard for unusual VPN, DNS and Web usage

Get real-time awareness of top remote work risks, like blacklisted countries with active VPN connections or privileged accounts accessing suspicious websites, and easily drill in for further investigation.





Get real-time awareness of top remote work risks, like blacklisted countries with active VPN connections or privileged accounts accessing suspicious websites, and easily drill in for further investigation. Threat Hunting Queries

Proactively hunt for indicators of compromise, such as failed VPN logins from disabled users or large uploads to web-based email sites, with pre-built queries.





Proactively hunt for indicators of compromise, such as failed VPN logins from disabled users or large uploads to web-based email sites, with pre-built queries. Comprehensive Microsoft Teams Visibility

Clearly see the impact of Teams on your threat surface and get a granular view of who can access data shared through Teams—even if the users are outside of the organization.





Clearly see the impact of Teams on your threat surface and get a granular view of who can access data shared through Teams—even if the users are outside of the organization. Out-of-the-Box Reports for Pinpointing Exposed Cloud Data

Highlight where data is potentially exposed in SharePoint Online, OneDrive, and Teams by surfacing where folders and files are shared with guest users, external users, or even anyone on the internet.





Highlight where data is potentially exposed in SharePoint Online, OneDrive, and Teams by surfacing where folders and files are shared with guest users, external users, or even anyone on the internet. More Threat Models for Office 365

Expand your detection window across Office 365 with new threat models for Azure Active Directory that build off existing threat models for SharePoint Online and OneDrive to provide more comprehensive threat detection across Office 365.

These features will be available as part of version 8 and some of them will also be available as patches to version 7.

“Our biggest goal with this update is to deliver what customers need right now,” says Jacob Broido, Vice President of Product Management at Varonis. “Varonis has a unique ability to detect threats by combining multiple, hard-to-get data streams. Now more than ever, organizations need to be able to see where sensitive information is going, limit access to only the right people, and detect the types of cyberattacks that are skyrocketing due to remote work.”

For customers interested in learning more about the Remote Work Update, Varonis is hosting a virtual customer conference on June 3, 2020. Customers are invited to join to hear more from field and product experts.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

