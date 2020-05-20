WALTHAM, Mass., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small business across the country are looking for resources, tips and actionable advice from experts in the trenches as they navigate how to operate amid a global pandemic. Dedicated to offering tools and recommendations for how to best weather this unexpected downturn, business.com has created an expansive COVID-19 Business Resources section. Featuring an all new “Diary Series” spotlighting real stories from small business owners who are pivoting during the crisis; editorial content covering the latest news, tips and resources; plus, expert advice directly from those on the front lines, business.com is empowering small businesses nationwide to take action to save their businesses and their livelihoods. Visit, www.business.com/covid-resources/ to learn more.
COVID-19 Business Resources include:
“business.com is already a trusted source of information for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business,” commented Doug Llewellyn, Chief Executive Officer of business.com. “That sense of community and access to vetted experts has never been more important. We are glad to be able to offer small business owners the opportunity to stay as informed as possible and provide the actionable ideas and tools needed to stay afloat.”
For more information or to join our community, visit www.business.com.
About business.com
business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com.
Media contact: Sarah Murray Attune Communications 781-378-2674
Business.com
Waltham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
