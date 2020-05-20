WALTHAM, Mass., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small business across the country are looking for resources, tips and actionable advice from experts in the trenches as they navigate how to operate amid a global pandemic. Dedicated to offering tools and recommendations for how to best weather this unexpected downturn, business.com has created an expansive COVID-19 Business Resources section. Featuring an all new “ Diary Series ” spotlighting real stories from small business owners who are pivoting during the crisis; editorial content covering the latest news, tips and resources; plus, expert advice directly from those on the front lines, business.com is empowering small businesses nationwide to take action to save their businesses and their livelihoods. Visit, www.business.com/covid-resources/ to learn more.

COVID-19 Business Resources include:

Real Stories from Small Business Owners – Highlighting the resiliency of the small business community, the new Small Business Diary Series features three small business owners and details how they are coping with the challenges facing so many right now. If you are interested in discussing your own experience during the COVID-19 crisis, join our community and share your story .



– Highlighting the resiliency of the small business community, the new features three small business owners and details how they are coping with the challenges facing so many right now. If you are interested in discussing your own experience during the COVID-19 crisis, join our community and . The Best Products and Tools to Use Right Now – Driven by business.com’s extensive product reviews section, the site includes the industry’s best tools and services for working remotely and staying afloat during this time. Specific reviews including remote access software, remote PC access, business loans, conference call services, even telemedicine software.



Driven by business.com’s extensive product reviews section, the site includes the industry’s best tools and services for working remotely and staying afloat during this time. Specific reviews including remote access software, remote PC access, business loans, conference call services, even telemedicine software. Expert Advice and Direct Access Through the business.com Community – Our community of 200,000 SMBs and businesses experts are actively working together to support one another with advice and recommendations. Members can get answers to their most pressing business questions directly from finance professionals in our community. Membership is free!





– Our community of 200,000 SMBs and businesses experts are actively working together to support one another with advice and recommendations. Members can get answers to their most pressing business questions directly from finance professionals in our community. Membership is free! A Dedicated Editorial Team Covering the Latest News and Developments – More than 75 articles from our team are available covering the topics and concerns keeping business owners awake at night: PPP Loans, customer retention, CARES Act, employee support, marketing, remote work, cybersecurity, lead generation, cash flow and more.

“business.com is already a trusted source of information for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business,” commented Doug Llewellyn, Chief Executive Officer of business.com. “That sense of community and access to vetted experts has never been more important. We are glad to be able to offer small business owners the opportunity to stay as informed as possible and provide the actionable ideas and tools needed to stay afloat.”



About business.com

business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com .

