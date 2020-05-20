MELBOURNE, Australia, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE) is to commence accelerating development of a polygenic risk score (PRS) test to predict an individual’s risk of developing life-threatening complications should they become infected with COVID-19.



Dr George Muchnicki CEO said "GENE has secured a data set of over 1,500 patients who experienced COVID-19 and we intend on leveraging our core expertise in predictive risk modelling, to analyse the early, available genomic and phenotypic data from those COVID-19 patients with a view to developing a comprehensive predictive model to identify those patients most likely to require hospitalization, should they become infected with the COVID-19 virus."

Dr Richard Allman Chief Scientific Officer said "Our core-strength is in the design and construction of novel risk algorithms for common, complex diseases. We anticipate that the design of a new predictive test will utilize similar concepts to those used in our existing core GeneType risk assessment products. We are fast-tracking analysis of the data set we have received and then we are commencing the development process with the aim of having sufficient understanding of that data to develop and validate a prototype test in the shortest time period possible. Of course until we complete that analysis there is no guarantee that the genetic markers we are looking for will provide sufficient statistical evidence to support predictive risk modelling test."

Dr George Muchnicki "We anticipate approximately 3 month development timeline for the review of that data and the potential design of a predictive risk model and then we would need to obtain CLIA and potentially other approvals of the laboratory derived test."

About new predictive risk modelling

Development of a new predictive COVID-19 test carries substantial risks and there is no guarantee that GENE will be able to successfully produce a test that allows for the assessment of predictive risk in a timely manner, if at all. Additionally, an effective test depends upon the ability to rapidly produce the test results. Further if COVID-19 is effectively contained or the risk of infection is materially diminished or eliminated - there may be no demand for a predictive modelling of COVID-19. Please note that a commercial COVID-19 predictive test is subject to regulation in the USA by CLIA and other domestic and international governmental, public health agencies, regulatory bodies or non-governmental organizations. The process of obtaining required approvals or clearances for a potential new product varies according to the nature of and uses for a specific product.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited is a diversified molecular diagnostics company which offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company’s lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class.

Investor Relations and Media (US)

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

Office: 1 800 RED CHIP (733 2447)

Cell: US 407 491 4498

dave@redchip.com