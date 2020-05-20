The Judicial Panel of the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania following the written proceedings on appeal at the court session conducted the hearing of the administrative case based on the appeals by the applicants Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Active Construction Management UAB (the former name Irdaiva UAB), in respect of which the bankruptcy proceedings have been initiated, on the judgement of the Vilnius Region Administrative Court dated 14 May 2018 in the administrative case based on the complaints of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Irdaiva UAB against the respondent, the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania, on vacation or amendment of the judgement (the parties third interested are Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Irdaiva UAB).

Following Article 143 (4) of the Law on Administrative Proceedings of the Republic of Lithuania (wording of the Law No. XIII-1833 dated 20 December 2018), the Presiding Judge has made the decision to extend the term for the procedural judgement and its announcing till 15.00 on 3 June 2020.

