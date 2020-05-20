CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavu Resources (OTC: CAVR), the leading diversified company focusing on innovation, technology, development and sustainability capitalizing on the explosive Hemp & Organic industry, today announced that its conference call to review and discuss first quarter financial results will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 21, 2020.



Cavu Resources Chairman and CEO Bob Silver and President of Sinacori Builders, a “Cavu Resources Company”, Russ Sinacori, will host the call.

“As with anything in life, with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Join us on our call to celebrate as we set a CAVR quarterly record for both Gross Profit and Net Income.” Cavu Resources CEO Bob Silver.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/91272758009?pwd=QzZjUVR4RHNRVmtzcEl1bWM4Kzlmdz09



Meeting ID: 912 7275 8009

Password: 940514

One tap mobile

+13126266799, 91272758009#, 1#, 940514# US (Chicago)

+19292056099, 91272758009#, 1#, 940514# US (New York)



Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 912 7275 8009

Password: 940514

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, and marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

