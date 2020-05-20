Announcement Page   
    
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc   
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69   
Net Asset Value   
The Company announces:   
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19 May 2020) of £34.74m.   
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19 May 2020) of £34.74m.   
    
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19 May 2020 was:  Number
of shares
 in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 63.62p 54,600,002
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 63.33p  
Ordinary share price 48.00p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (24.56%)  
    
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 19/05/2020   