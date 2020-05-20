|Announcement Page
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19 May 2020) of £34.74m.
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19 May 2020) of £34.74m.
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19 May 2020 was:
|Number
of shares
in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|63.62p
|54,600,002
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|63.33p
|Ordinary share price
|48.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV
|(24.56%)
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 19/05/2020
