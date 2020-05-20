One of the first commercially available NVIDIA RTX-level rendering server and 0% idle time offers fast, cost-effective cloud processing for compute-intensive applications



ATLANTA, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EDGS) a leading-edge data center and cloud infrastructure company, announces the commercial availability of next-generation servers tailored for video and 3D rendering, as well as AI, IoT and 5G-based services at scale, with low latency.

The EDSI ultra-high-performance service will initially address the global market demand for rendering services by offering surge support to existing rendering service providers. The servers, built with powerful graphic processing units (GPUs) from NVIDIA ®, are ideally suited for studios or video networks with legacy equipment who need high-capacity or rapid rendering support. The company’s hosting location in the U.S. offers the benefit of digital asset security for domestic rendering customers.

“The launch of Edge Data Solutions’ “ GPU as a Service ” offering for video and 3D rendering is an essential step on our path to creating a high-performance, nationwide edge data center network,“ said Delray Wannemacher, CEO of EDSI. “By using best-in-class hardware and software to optimize performance and reduce operating costs, we will be able to offer industry-leading solutions and fund the expansion of the Edge data center infrastructure. With this platform and our exclusive strategic partnerships, EDSI will lead the industry in high-performance, low-latency, modular/micro data center solutions to address trending applications like telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, media streaming, AI/3D/video rendering, smart city data analytics, and remote collaboration services.”

The Company’s GPU-as-a- Service platform features:

The best-in-class Lenovo ® SR670 with Platinum Intel ® processors and NVIDIA Quadro ® RTX 6000 GPUs

SR670 with Platinum Intel processors and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPUs AMD ® 3900X Ryzer Threadripper ™ CPUs with NVIDIA 1080Ti GPUs; AMD Threadripper 3990X with NVIDIA 2080 Ti GPUs

3900X Ryzer Threadripper CPUs with NVIDIA 1080Ti GPUs; AMD Threadripper 3990X with NVIDIA 2080 Ti GPUs Unique job optimization software that ensures virtually 0% hardware idle time

Leading-edge, environmentally friendly cooling using liquid immersion to reduce heat, save power, and improve processing speed

EDSI’s Lenovo SR670 server with NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPUs is one of the first RTX-level servers available to the open market for rendering and the first to be used in a liquid-cooled environment.

EDSI’s testing showed its AMD Threadripper 3990x configuration outperformed previous-generation 16-core servers by more than 150% and 32-core servers by nearly 50%.

For more information about ultra-high-performance rendering services from Edge Data Solutions, visit https://edsi.io .

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC:EDGS) is poised to be an industry-leading infrastructure provider. In an increasingly data-driven world, GPU computing is changing the way we create, learn, and play. Through strategic partners, the company has assembled a full-stack solution to help businesses realize the potential of GPU computing, backed by a rapidly growing network of high-density, modular data centers that place computing power directly at the point of data collection, thereby reducing latency, improving performance and security. For more information about Edge Data Solutions, Inc. please visit https://EdgeDataSolutions.io/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. Therefore, current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures or any other person that the objectives and plans of Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures will be achieved in any specified time frame, if at all. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

