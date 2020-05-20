AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter – the Company) would like to announce that on May 19, 2020 Vidzemes District Court (Vidzemes rajona tiesa) has adopted a decision approving the amendments to the legal protection proceeding plan (hereinafter – the Plan) in a wording as of April 3, 2020.

The amendments are introduced with an aim to ensure the sustainable economic activities of the Company and to promote a stable cash flow, which is a precondition to enable the Company to settle accounts in full with all the creditors of the Plan. Please see the most significant amendments applied to the Plan in the announcement here.



The decision of the court is not subject to an appeal.





Enclosed – the amendments to the Plan approved by the court.





