Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Pathology Market By Component (Software, Scanner, Services), By Technology (Whole Slide Imaging, Storage, Communication & Integrated Platforms, Others), By Type (Human v/s Veterinary), By Application, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Pathology Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The Global Digital Pathology Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases especially chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, renal diseases, cancer, hepatitis, among others. This has drastically increased the number of patients suffering from these diseases, thereby increasing the need to adopt digital methods of diagnosis which increase the efficiency of diagnosis thereby driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the key vendors operating in the industry on laboratory expansion and enhancement is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Digital Pathology Market is segmented based on component, technology, type, application, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into software, scanner and services. The software segment is expected to register the highest growth during forecast period owing to the availability of user friendly software with analytical and advanced functions for pathology diagnosis. Based on application, the market can be grouped into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, teleconsultation, training & education and others.



The drug discovery segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025. This can be ascribed to the growing R&D expenditure by the major players operating in the market on account of the increasing need for numerous preclinical and clinical studies for drug discovery process. Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into hospitals & clinics, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, contract research organizations and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years owing to the increase in the number of hospitals & clinics incorporating this technique of diagnostics over the conventional ones.



Regionally, the digital pathology market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall digital pathology market owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Additionally, favorably reimbursement policies and government support & initiatives are further anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Digital Pathology Market include Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, 3DHISTECH, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, XIFIN, Huron Digital Pathology, Visiopharm A/S, Corista, Indica Labs, Objective Pathology Services, Sectra AB, OptraSCAN, Glencoe Software, KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD, Inspirata, Inc., Mikroscan Technologies, Proscia Inc., Kanteron Systems and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Digital Pathology Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Digital Pathology Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Digital Pathology Market based component, technology, type, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Digital Pathology Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Digital Pathology Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Digital Pathology Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Digital Pathology Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Digital Pathology Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Digital Pathology Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software, Scanner, Services)

5.2.1.1. By Software (Image Analysis Platform, DPIS, Others)

5.2.1.2. By Scanner (Brightfield Scanner v/s Fluorescence Scanner)

5.2.1.3. By Services (Installation & Integration, Consulting, Maintenance)

5.2.2. By Technology (Whole Slide Imaging, Storage, Communication & Integrated Platforms, Image Analysis-Informatics, Others)

5.2.3. By Type (Human v/s Veterinary)

5.2.4. By Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Teleconsultation, Training & Education, Others)

5.2.5. By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Others)

5.2.6. By Company (2019)

5.2.7. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Digital Pathology Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Digital Pathology Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Digital Pathology Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Digital Pathology Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Leica Biosystems

13.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.3. Hamamatsu Photonics

13.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

13.5. 3DHISTECH

13.6. Apollo Enterprise Imaging

13.7. XIFIN

13.8. Huron Digital Pathology

13.9. Visiopharm A/S

13.10. Corista

13.11. Indica Labs

13.12. Objective Pathology Services

13.13. Sectra AB

13.14. OptraSCAN

13.15. Glencoe Software

13.16. KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD

13.17. Inspirata, Inc.

13.18. Mikroscan Technologies

13.19. Proscia Inc.

13.20. Kanteron Systems



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwj5bh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900