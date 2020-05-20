Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Pathology Market By Component (Software, Scanner, Services), By Technology (Whole Slide Imaging, Storage, Communication & Integrated Platforms, Others), By Type (Human v/s Veterinary), By Application, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Pathology Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The Global Digital Pathology Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases especially chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, renal diseases, cancer, hepatitis, among others. This has drastically increased the number of patients suffering from these diseases, thereby increasing the need to adopt digital methods of diagnosis which increase the efficiency of diagnosis thereby driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the key vendors operating in the industry on laboratory expansion and enhancement is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market over the next few years.
The Global Digital Pathology Market is segmented based on component, technology, type, application, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into software, scanner and services. The software segment is expected to register the highest growth during forecast period owing to the availability of user friendly software with analytical and advanced functions for pathology diagnosis. Based on application, the market can be grouped into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, teleconsultation, training & education and others.
The drug discovery segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025. This can be ascribed to the growing R&D expenditure by the major players operating in the market on account of the increasing need for numerous preclinical and clinical studies for drug discovery process. Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into hospitals & clinics, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, contract research organizations and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years owing to the increase in the number of hospitals & clinics incorporating this technique of diagnostics over the conventional ones.
Regionally, the digital pathology market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall digital pathology market owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Additionally, favorably reimbursement policies and government support & initiatives are further anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the region.
Major players operating in the Global Digital Pathology Market include Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, 3DHISTECH, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, XIFIN, Huron Digital Pathology, Visiopharm A/S, Corista, Indica Labs, Objective Pathology Services, Sectra AB, OptraSCAN, Glencoe Software, KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD, Inspirata, Inc., Mikroscan Technologies, Proscia Inc., Kanteron Systems and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Digital Pathology Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Software, Scanner, Services)
5.2.1.1. By Software (Image Analysis Platform, DPIS, Others)
5.2.1.2. By Scanner (Brightfield Scanner v/s Fluorescence Scanner)
5.2.1.3. By Services (Installation & Integration, Consulting, Maintenance)
5.2.2. By Technology (Whole Slide Imaging, Storage, Communication & Integrated Platforms, Image Analysis-Informatics, Others)
5.2.3. By Type (Human v/s Veterinary)
5.2.4. By Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Teleconsultation, Training & Education, Others)
5.2.5. By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Others)
5.2.6. By Company (2019)
5.2.7. By Region
5.3. Product Market Map
6. Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7. Europe Digital Pathology Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8. North America Digital Pathology Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. North America: Country Analysis
9. South America Digital Pathology Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
10. Middle East and Africa Digital Pathology Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Leica Biosystems
13.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.3. Hamamatsu Photonics
13.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
13.5. 3DHISTECH
13.6. Apollo Enterprise Imaging
13.7. XIFIN
13.8. Huron Digital Pathology
13.9. Visiopharm A/S
13.10. Corista
13.11. Indica Labs
13.12. Objective Pathology Services
13.13. Sectra AB
13.14. OptraSCAN
13.15. Glencoe Software
13.16. KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD
13.17. Inspirata, Inc.
13.18. Mikroscan Technologies
13.19. Proscia Inc.
13.20. Kanteron Systems
14. Strategic Recommendations
15. About Us & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwj5bh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: