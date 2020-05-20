Brookfield, WI, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced the launch of Brainspanners.com, a platform developed to reach consumers and share fact-based resources to improve the brain health and lives of our collective community.



Lifespan is simply the number of years you will spend on this planet. Healthspan is the number of years you live in good health, absent of disease. But “Brainspan” is the number of years you live in good health with optimal cognitive function. A “Brainspanner” is a person who follows research-supported lifestyle and nutrition choices to assure that their Brainspan is as long as possible.

As the current crisis unfolds, its impact on brain health and mental well-being is obvious. With the social isolation, economic impact and the anxiety of health uncertainty, consumers are experiencing the emotional equivalent of a "COVID concussion". As a Brainspanner consumers will receive practical advice and content from leading experts to help navigate these times and live their best Brainspan.

The launch of Brainspanners is a tangible expression of Trident’s strategy to generate value in their Brain Armor brand through directly supporting the community it serves.

“A life best lived is the life of a Brainspanner. Join the movement and live your best life,” said Bryce Wylde, Chief Innovations Officer for Trident Brands Inc. and resident Brainspanner.

Scott Chapman, President of Trident Brands Inc., reinforced, “Brain Armor is a trusted brand helping individuals and families as well as amateur and professional athletes across all major sports leagues support their brain health through targeted nutrition science, content and diagnostics. Now more than ever, we need to make sure that Brain Armor products and related resources are available online where consumers are shopping. We believe, through Brainspanners.com, that we have a sustainable platform to connect with our consumers during this crisis and beyond.”

For more information on BrainSpanners, please visit www.brainspanners.com

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically proven dietary supplements formulated with omega-3, healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

About Trident Brands, Inc.

Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

For more information, please visit www.tridentbrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

