Market share of pet food segment is leading the North American pet care market. Pet food is specially made and manufactured food product for specific pets such as cats, dogs, birds, rabbits, reptiles etc. every pet has its own dietary requirement for a healthy life and to fulfill this requirements pet foods are available in the market. Homemade food which is fed to pets does not contain all the basic nutrition that a pet needs that can only be found in specialized pet food. vitamins, carbohydrates, essential oils, fatty acids, proteins are basic nutrition that a pet needs included all in special pet food which has led the pet food market to rise in the North America. Pet food manufacturers use various types of ingredients for pet feeding in order to provide a complete whole diet to the pets. The vast region of North America consisting of many developed and underdeveloped countries and their pet food markets are covered in this report with various segmented graphs and data. This report provides all the complete insights of each segment of pet food market of the North American region with historical and forecasted values along with the top listed companies.



The North American pet care market is largely driven by the pet food segment. The factors which are driving the pet food market and the ongoing trends regarding pet food in North America are covered in depth and it provides various insights as well. The report also gives complete details and information regarding the size and share of the pet food market in various countries of North America and on the international level. Not only it offers the historical data, but also it provides the present and forecasted data which will help in identifying the beneficial market segments of pet food market and its and growth. The pet food segment in the North American region grown approximately 3% last couple of years The reason behind this growth is that people awareness towards pet health made the pet food companies make natural organic, grain free foods for the pets this report provides in detail analysis of pet food market and its segments such as pet food market share by food type, by ingredients, and by pet type.



On evaluating the competitive report it is found out that the major players in the pet care market in the North American region are Mars pet care Inc, J.M smucker, Nestle Purina, Blue buffalo.



Objective of the study:

To present a North American outlook on pet food market and industry

To analyze and forecast the market size of North American pet food in terms of value

To define and forecast the North American pet food market in terms of segment (food type, pet type, and by ingredients)

To analyze and forecast the pet food market of North America on the basis of countries like USA, Canada, and Mexico etc.

To further define, classify and forecast these countries on the basis of segments (food type, pet type, and by ingredients)

To provide analysis of the leading players in the North America pet food market

Scope of the report:

North America pet food market outlook

USA pet food market outlook

Mexico pet food market outlook

Canada pet food market outlook

Rest of North America pet food market outlook

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Methodology



3 Regional Analysis



4 Global Pet Population Analysis

4.1 By Country (Dog/ Cat/ Bird/ Fish)



5 Global Pet Care Market Outlook

5.2 Global Pet Food Market Outlook

5.2.1 Market Size By Region

5.2.2 Market Share

5.3.2.1 By Country

5.3.2.2 By Pet Type

5.3.2.3 By Food Type

5.3.2.4 By Ingredients



6 North America Pet Care Market Outlook

6.1 North America Pet Food Market Outlook

6.1.1 Market Size

6.1.2 Market Share

6.1.2.1 By Food Type

6.1.2.2 By Ingredients

6.1.2.3 By Pet Type



7 USA Pet Care Market Outlook

7.1 USA Pet Food Market Outlook

7.1.1 Market Size By Value

7.1.2 Market Share

7.1.2.1 By Pet Type



8 Mexico Pet Care Market Outlook

8.1 Mexico Pet Food Market Outlook

8.1.1 Market Size By Value

8.1.2 Market Share

8.1.2.1 By Pet Type

8.1.2.2 By Food Type



9 Canada Pet Care Market Outlook

9.1 Canada Pet Food Market Outlook

9.1.1 Market Size By Value

9.1.2 Market Share

9.1.2.1 By Pet Type

9.1.2.2 By Food Type



9 Rest of North America Pet Care Market Outlook

9.1 Rest of North America Pet Food Market Outlook

9.1.1 Market Size By Value

9.1.2 Market Share

9.1.2.1 By Pet Type

9.1.2.2 By Food Type



11 Company profile

11.1 Nestle SA

11.2 Mars Incorporated

11.3 Colgate-Palmolive

11.4 J M Smucker

11.5 Blue-Buffalo

11.6 Champion Pet Foods

11.7 United Pet Group Inc



12 Disclaimer



