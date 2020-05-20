Sevnica, Slovenia, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. “OTC:(PRTT)” announces the acquisition of the Can Noguera property located in the heart of Selva Girona region in Spain. The property consists of 60 hectares of arable land, 390 hectares of forests with more than 100 km of forest tracks, 6 mineral and freshwater wells and 3000 square meters of built properties, including historical village and farm construction built between 16th and 19th Centuries. The property lays in one of the most beautiful and attractive places in the Selva, an ideal enclave with lush mountains belonging to the Massis de Cadiretes natural park. It is 10 minutes from the town of Tossa de Mar that is considered the blue paradise of the Costa Brava, located in the extreme northeast of Catalonia, about 86 kilometers south of the French border. These were Salvador Dalí's favorite places, whose museum is nearby.



The company intends to use the newly-acquired property to expand operations of the Mastnak Winery and open a demonstration showcase for the entire line of its bio-friendly fertilizer products. Existing historical properties will be used for hosting shows and events--all designed to increase sales of the company’s line of Agropharmacy products. The new property will operate in conjunction with recently acquired Hotel Albons.

“Can Noguera represents an incredible value that the company managed to acquire during the difficult times of pandemic recovery in Europe. The property will complement and promote the company’s line of Agropharmacy products and fuels growth to the incredibly popular line of Mastnak Wines,” comments Director of European Operations Angela Savcenco.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.

(801) 432-0405

info@agropharmacy.com

Attachment