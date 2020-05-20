HOUSTON, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audubon Engineering Company, LP, an affiliate of Audubon Companies, a global provider of EPC, EPCM, and EPF services, is honored to announce it has been awarded the 2019 Contractor Safety Excellence Award from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LP.



The award is presented annually to contractor companies that have achieved outstanding safety performance while working at Chevron Phillips Chemical during the 2019 Award Year. Among its many eligibility requirements, a contractor company must work a minimum of 25,000 cumulative hours in a calendar year at Chevron Phillips Chemical and/or its affiliate facilities or major capital project sites, and meet that year’s Chevron Phillips Chemical total recordable incidence rate safety target.

To be eligible for the Safety Excellence Award, Audubon Engineering Company had to meet the following criteria:

Be at or below the 2019 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporate‐Wide Recordable Incidence Rate (RIR) Target of 0.12 for the Award Year

Not having experienced a Recordable Injury/Illness that resulted in in‐patient hospitalization with medical treatment beyond first aid at a Chevron Phillips Chemical/affiliate facility or major capital project site.

Not have a Corporate Variance in the Calendar Year 2019

“On behalf of our leadership team, I want to congratulate the Audubon team at the Chevron Phillips Chemical sites for our unwavering commitment to safety every day,” said Shawn Senf, Vice President of Petrochemical and Refining. “The safety of our workforce and communities is at the forefront of all our projects and processes.”

On Twitter: @audubonco

About Audubon Companies:

Audubon Companies is a leading EPC, consulting, fabrication, and technical services company supporting the energy, power, and industrial markets. Leveraging our values, experience, and capabilities, we have evolved into a global leader recognized for reliability, flexibility, and our strong execution record. Together with our five affiliates – Audubon Engineering, Audubon Field Solutions, Audubon Inspection Solutions, Opero Energy, and Affinity – we deliver repeatable project success, safely, on-schedule, and within budget. For more information, visit auduboncompanies.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/938255e4-e137-47eb-b8fa-687505763780.