WILMINGTON, Del., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, today virtually held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders voted in accordance with the recommendations of the company’s board of directors to approve three proposals and elect nine nominees to the board.



The directors are Chair Linda Mills, Frederick Arnold, Anna Escobedo Cabral, Larry Klane, Katherine Lehman, Jack Remondi, Jane Thompson, Laura Unger and David Yowan.

Represented by proxy or present at the meeting were more than 90 percent of the company's total shares outstanding.

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels.

